35-home boost for women and children gets green light in Bendigo

Women and their children will soon get 35 new affordable homes in a move hailed as a win against a crippling Bendigo housing crisis.
The state government has signed off on the Flora Hill project, which is being developed by YWCA Australia and traditional owner organisation DJAARA.
The homes would be allocated to women and their families on the Victorian Housing Register, with a commitment for 50 per cent of residents to be First Nations women.
The homes would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhouses.
DJAARA's general manager Cassandra Lewis said the development was critical and would help ease housing pressure for First Nations and non-Indigenous women.
"So often, the breakdown of a relationship or violence within families means women and children end up on the street," she said.
"There is an urgent and immediate need for this facility."
YWCA Australia had been working closely with DJAARA to understand people's needs in Bendigo, general manager of community housing Charlotte Dillion said.
"We understand that there's significant rental stress in the Bendigo region for people that are on lower incomes, particularly those that are working and caring for family members," she said.
Ms Lewis said the project's name - "Bunayi Lunayi" - meant "young women" in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
"We have shared Dja Dja Wurrung cultural input and guidance into the design of this new facility," she said.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to deal with YWCA, who have engaged deeply with us and are committed to contributing to DJAARA's goals to heal people and place."
The project was funded through the state government's Big Housing Build, and construction was expected to start later this year.
The address of the development could not be published for privacy reasons.
