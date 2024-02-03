Marist Brass Band hosting free come and try event to boost numbers

Even if you've never touched an instrument, you can have a go at playing in one of the region's top bands.
Marist Brass Brand is hosting a come and try event on Tuesday, February 6 for anyone interested in learning and instrument, or people looking to get back into playing.
Band secretary Claire McLean said the band provided plenty of opportunities to play, learn and perform at key events such as the Easter parade, ANZAC services and concerts at Ulumbarra or Capital Theatres.
"At the moment, we've got about 25 members and we'd like to double that if possible," Ms McLean said.
"We run two separate rehearsal groups at the moment, one for members who have say two or more years experience and one for people who are wanting to learn."
Ms McLean, who also ran the Marist Academy, said within just the first couple of months of learning people could be performing basic tunes.
"You need no experience to join and you don't need an instrument, we provide them," she said.
"If you've played an instrument in the past or you've played say, piano or learned to read music previously, that's a huge advantage but not required."
The come and try event would be be held on Tuesday, February 6 from 5pm to 6pm at Marist Brass Band's home 122 Hargreaves Street.
The event if free and for anyone aged eight and over.
