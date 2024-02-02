Parks Victoria clamps down on 'off-road joy rides' ruining protected sites

Parks Victoria officers have been left shocked at the damage caused to a protected wetlands north of Bendigo, saying they are sick of people using the national park as a "playground for illegal off-road joy rides".
With more than 100 visitors to the flood-impacted Gunbower National Park over the recent Australia Day long weekend, authorised officers were dismayed to witness 24 incidents of unlawful behaviour causing harm to the environment and cultural heritage.
Parks Victoria has issued 10 infringements to trailbike riders and four-wheel-drivers for the illegal behaviour.
Area chief ranger Leeza Wishart said the incidents left deep holes in the park caused by spinning wheels in wet ground.
"These bare areas are susceptible to the growth of weeds and ongoing erosion issues and could take months to recover," Ms Wishart said.
"Losing established river red gums is devastating, as it takes decades for them to grow to mature height."
Listed under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, Gunbower National Park is internationally recognised for its display of river red gums.
It has a diverse range of habitats, including permanent and semi-permanent wetlands, culturally significant sand dunes, creeks and open woodlands.
Species like the Long Neck Turtle, Diamond Firetail and migrating Rainbow Bee-eater rely on the sensitive sandy habitats for nesting.
Ms Wishart said it was one of the few landscapes in the region where migratory birds from across the world - particularly waterbirds - rest, feed and breed.
She said Parks Victoria had committed to increasing patrols across Gunbower, Cohuna, Kerang and Leitchville following a spike in reports of illegal and unsocial behaviour on public land.
As part of Operation Gunbower, Authorised Officers have now recorded more than 70 observations of illegal activity since early November, including an estimated 200 river red gums illegally felled from protected land over winter.
"When people illegally take their vehicle off-road or cut down trees from public land, there is a real community cost," Ms Wishart said.
"Damaging or taking away habitat hurts the health and long-term sustainability of Gunbower National Park, native wildlife and cultural heritage."
She said authorised Officers would continue patrolling target areas and educating visitors on public land rules as part of a staggered enforcement approach, issuing warnings and infringements as required.
"While this spike in illegal activity over the Australia Day long weekend is incredibly disappointing, we have seen a dramatic drop in the volume of reports across Gunbower, Cohuna, Kerang and Leitchville since commencing Operation Gunbower," Ms Wishart said.
When on public land, remember:
The community is encouraged to report illegal activities or suspicious behaviour to Parks Victoria on 13 1963 or Victoria Police.
Penalties for illegal off-road activity, and damage to wildlife habitat and cultural heritage apply.
