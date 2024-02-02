Bendigo Advertiser
EVCA T20 title up for grabs as United meets old foe Spring Gully

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 2 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 2:02pm
Spring Gully Twenty20 captain Lachlan Brook and United skipper Dooley Niemann ahead of Sunday's grand final. Picture by Darren Howe
Spring Gully Twenty20 captain Lachlan Brook and United skipper Dooley Niemann ahead of Sunday's grand final. Picture by Darren Howe

UNITED has the chance to continue its dominance of the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition, while Spring Gully will be chasing its first title on Sunday.

