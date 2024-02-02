EVCA T20 title up for grabs as United meets old foe Spring Gully

UNITED has the chance to continue its dominance of the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition, while Spring Gully will be chasing its first title on Sunday.
The Tigers and Crows will meet in Sunday's Twenty20 grand final at California Gully Oval.
The EVCA T20 competition has been held since 2018-19 and has been owned by United.
United has won three of the five titles and has the chance to make it four-of-six on what's going to be a hot day for the grand final, with Sunday's forecast for Bendigo a top of 39 degrees.
Both United and Spring Gully have 4-0 records in this season's Twenty20, with this to be their third meeting in the final.
United beat the Crows by seven wickets in the 2020 decider and by 142 runs in their 2022 tussle for the title.
The Crows also lost in 2019 to Maiden Gully, making them 0-3 in T20 grand finals.
"We've taken the approach this year to give our young blokes a go and develop them," Spring Gully captain Lachlan Brook said.
"So we've been able to do that with young guys like Tyce Griffin, a 14-year-old leggie who we've had some good reports on from the opposition about his bowling.
"It has been good to give opportunities to younger players and be still winning games."
The Crows qualified for the final after beating Mandurang in their semi-final by eight wickets.
The Crows' side includes Strathdale-Maristians' all-rounder Sam Johnston as their marquee player.
Left-hander Johnston has made two half-centuries opening the batting in the Crows' four T20 games.
"Sammy has been a massive inclusion for us after falling into our lap," Brook said.
"Ben DeAraugo, who was going to be our marquee player, broke his thumb the week of the first game and organised Sammy for us and he has been unreal.
"It's not just the way Sammy has performed, but his advice and tactics in terms of where to bowl and field placements has been a massive help and come Sunday he could very well be the difference.
"It's going to be a great game of cricket on Sunday."
Playing off in the Twenty20 grand final adds another layer to what is one of the EVCA's great rivalries between United and Spring Gully.
"We really enjoy playing the T20... there's not as much pressure as on a Saturday and we've got blokes who really like to play attacking cricket, which you can get away with a bit more in the shorter form," United captain Dooley Niemann said.
The Tigers' marquee player will be Golden Square all-rounder Liam Smith, who was part of the United team that defeated Mandurang in last season's grand final.
"Liam is really good because he can bat, bowl and field really well and the knowledge he brings across from playing at a higher level of cricket and Melbourne Country Week for Bendigo is huge," Niemann said.
"We've had a really good rivalry with Spring Gully over a long period of time. We got on well off the field, but when we're on the field it can get pretty heated and that's what our players love.
"We're expecting a good tight contest on Sunday."
Sunday's T20 final starts at 2pm.
GRAND FINAL TEAMS:
UNITED - Dylan Bailie, Tom Calvert, Alex Code, Kane Goldsworthy, Joe Hartney, Tyler James, Dooley Niemann, Chris Smith, Liam Smith, Harry Whittle, Mac Whittle.
SPRING GULLY - Lachlan Brook, James Fox, Tyce Griffin, Sam Johnston, Shaun Makepeace, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Alex Sutton, Rhys Webb.
PATH TO THE GRAND FINAL:
UNITED - 5-165 def Axe Creek 9-136, 4-94 def Mandurang 93, 6-103 def Marong 102, 3-126 def Sedgwick 5-126 (semi final).
SPRING GULLY - 2-125 def Sedgwick 6-119, 5-88 def California Gully 5-185, 3-194 def Bendigo Strikers 8-100, 2-103 def Mandurang 8-102.
Meanwhile, round 10 of the EVCA season-proper hits off on Saturday from 1.30pm.
Round 10 games - Axe Creek v Spring Gully, California Gully v Emu Creek, Mandurang v Marong, West Bendigo v Sedgwick.. United bye.
EVCA TEAMS:
AXE CREEK - Benjamin Ross, Joel Bish, Connor Bulger, Mitchell Clark, Neville Clark, Ashley Dixon (c), Daniel Dixon, Blake Hodgskiss, Rohithreddy Kandi, Manish Singh Negi, Nicholas Ryan, Ranjit Singh.
SPRING GULLY - Lachlan Brook, Josh Collinson, James Fox, Wes Hopcott, Jayden Mannix, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea (c), Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen (c), Rhys Webb, Noah Willits.
CALIFORNIA GULLY - Damian Cupido, Tasman Fitzallen, Mark Hickman, Jordan Knight, Marcus McKern, Travis Nolan, Kai O'Hehir, Bradley Olson, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Brad Webster, Aidan White.
EMU CREEK - Not supplied.
MANDURANG - Dylan Achison, James Bailey, Phillip Berry, Linton Colclough, Corey Dickins, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Mathew Pask, James Pietromonaco, Joel Renton-Keen, Beau Roy-Clements (c), Brannon Stanford.
MARONG - Duane Anderson, Ashley Bayliss, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, James Falvey, Andrew Gladstone (c), Brodie Pearce, Tristian Rowe, Amarpreet Singh, Mitch Van Poppel, Brennan Walters, Thomas Wilson.
WEST BENDIGO - Tristan Boykett, Andrew Brown, Chandranath Dissanayake, Sajith Edirisinghe, Gurpreet Singh (Gary) Gill, Brad Kilcullen, Tarran Kilcullen (c), Dylan Lefevre, Travis O'Connell, Marcus Williamson, Cody Wright, Mason Wright.
SEDGWICK - Nathan Austin, Lucas Baldwin, Andrew Cussen, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Mitch Hogan, Bailey Ilsley, Aaron Knight, Alec Robson, Jackson Stagg, Greg Thomas, Jordan Ilsley (c).
