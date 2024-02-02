Double delight for harness racing trainer Tayla Fellows

IT WAS a day to remember for young Junortoun harness racing trainer Tayla Fellows at Shepparton on January 25 when she claimed her first training double.
The 30-year-old made quick work of it, with the first of her two victories achieved in the opening race with Classically Smooth, before the second came roughly 30 minutes later in race two with The Chook.
A groundbreaking double featured one apiece pacing and trotting wins.
Jack Laugher (Classically Smooth) and Alex Ashwood (The Chook) were the winning drivers.
Fellows said it was undoubtedly one of the proudest and most satisfying moments of her years in harness racing.
"It was very exciting. You are never going to get your first double again, so it was very nice," she said.
"They both went really well."
Classically Smooth's win continued a good recent run of form for the five-year-old pacing gelding since his return from a stint up north in Queensland, headlined by three wins.
Fellows admitted to having a reasonable opinion of the son of Betterthancheddar and the mare My Classical Bell.
"We think Classically Smooth is probably a metro horse," she said.
"He's not a superstar, but he sits on speed really well.
"The Chook does a good job for what she is. She's not actually bred to trot.
"She's actually Classically Smooth's half-sister and she does what she does.
"When she's good she's good, but when she's bad she's bad."
Despite some ups and downs in form, the stable has certainly enjoyed the ride with the six-year-old pacer turned trotter The Chook, whose Shepparton win was her seventh in 45 career starts.
The plucky mare has also been placed 13 times.
"She was broken in as a pacer, but then she just decided one day that she didn't like pacing," Fellows explained.
"She would hang and she'd pull and she'd pace really rough.
"The early plan was to send her to Mildura to try and win a race, but one of our friends was watching her and said, 'she wants to trot, just trot it'.
"We thought it was the most ridiculous thing we'd ever heard, but he kept at us.
"Eventually, we decided to give it a go - we didn't have anything to lose - and now she's won seven races as a trotter. She's done a really good job.
"Like Classically Smooth, she's no superstar. She's only a tiny little mare, but she is all heart.
"She'll certainly win some more races."
Fellows praised thoroughbred trainer and owner of the Bendigo Water Walker Matthew Enright for his work with The Chook, declaring it key to the mare's good recent form.
"They do a super job at the water walker and Matt does a bit of chiropractic muscle work and he has made The Chook a whole different horse," she said.
After running in some big races during his two-year-old season, Classically Smooth has developed into a handy performer.
His Shepparton win was his fifth in 43 career starts, which have included some nice placings and plenty of other good performances.
"We took him to Queensland as a two-year-old for a Group 1 up there (the Albion Park Gold Final) and he was 30 metres off them at the top of the straight and he got beat seven metres and ran sixth," Fellows said.
"There were a couple who got in his road. Had he got a clear run, he probably runs top three in that Group 1.
"At the time, we probably didn't know whether to be really happy with how good he'd gone, or if we should be disappointed because he'd finished the race off so well, but still didn't end up anywhere.
"But he's a handy enough little horse and has done a good job since."
Boasting three wins from his last eight starts, Fellows was confident Classically Smooth was back to his best following an average few months in Queensland.
"He went up there to try and win his QBRED bonus and that turned out to be a bit of a disaster," Fellows said.
"We just brought him home without winning it as he was going very plain.
"It took a while to get him right when he got back home, but then he won first-up. That was really satisfying.
"He hasn't put in a bad race since really.
"He galloped once at Bendigo and that put him well out of it, but he went super the next week but got held up in the straight."
Fellows is optimistic both horses can continue their good form, with The Chook nominated for Bendigo next Thursday and a trip to Swan Hill three days later one of the options for Classically Smooth.
