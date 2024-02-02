Bendigo police searching for wanted man Zac Taylor-Knight

Police are searching for a man wanted for burglary and breaching a community correction order.
Zac Taylor-Knight failed to appear in court to face the charges, according to police.
The 29-year-old was described as about 170cm tall with a thin build and short black hair.
He frequented the Bendigo area, police believed.
Investigators have released an image of Taylor-Knight in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
