Logjam in middle of BDCA ladder as trio of teams fight for fourth

IT'S a logjam in the fight for fourth spot as the Bendigo District Cricket Association enters the final three rounds of the home and away season.
While Strathdale-Maristians (52), Kangaroo Flat (42) and Sandhurst (40) have created some separation in the top three slots, positions four to six on the ladder are all separated by just percentage.
Strathfieldsaye (4th), Bendigo United (5th) and Bendigo (6th) are all on 30 points as they jostle to be part of next month's finals action.
Both Strathfieldsaye (vs White Hills) and Bendigo United (vs Eaglehawk) play teams below them on the ladder in round 10 starting on Saturday, while Bendigo has the most testing of the looming assignments out of the three combatants.
Bendigo hosts second-placed Kangaroo Flat at Atkins Street.
The reigning premier Roos are riding a wave of momentum having won four games in a row, including becoming the first team for the season to defeat Strathdale-Maristians last round.
Included in the Roos' run of four-consecutive wins was a 17-run victory over Bendigo in their one-day encounter three weeks ago.
While the Roos are up and about, Bendigo too will go in with plenty of confidence after its 155-run thrashing of White Hills last round.
"It feels that it is starting to click nicely for us now," Bendigo captain James Ryan said on Friday.
"Our batting was really good last round and we've been bowling well the past couple of weeks. We've got our plans in place and, hopefully, we can win enough games to get into the finals.
"If we can pinch a win this round and then roll that into the last couple of games we'll give ourselves a chance."
The Goers have one of the competition's most in-form all-rounders in Kyle Humphrys, who is coming off a stellar double against White Hills last round.
Humphrys made both a century (152) with the bat and took five wickets (5-51) with the ball to race to the top of the Addy's MVP rankings with 928 points.
"It was ridiculous what Humper did last game," Ryan said.
"It probably goes a bit un-noticed what Humper does with the ball... all of a sudden he's got four wickets and then five and he has bowled 15 or so overs on the trot and not gone for many runs.
"He has had a very good year and would have to be right up there in the Cricketer of the Year voting; he has been awesome for us."
Humphrys was one of two Bendigo players to crack a century against White Hills last round.
The other was fellow all-rounder Nathan Fitzpatrick (111), but he is unavailable for the clash with the Roos.
The Goers are going to have to be at their best over the next six weeks if they are to push their way into the finals given their next three opponents are the top-three sides - Kangaroo Flat, Strathdale-Maristians and Sandhurst.
BDCA round 10 games - Huntly North v Golden Square, Bendigo United v Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye v White Hills, Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat, Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst. Games start at 1pm.
HUNTLY NORTH - Not supplied.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Jake Higgins (c), Will Bowles, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Mitchell Kemp, Dylan Robinson, Liam Smith, Jayden Templeton, Kayle Thompson, Scott Trollope.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes (c), Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Mitchell Treacy, Riley Treloar.
EAGLEHAWK - Harvey White, Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Fletcher Good, Xavier Grant, Aaron Monro (c), Taj Taylor, Myles Wade, Nathan Walsh, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Not supplied
WHITE HILLS - Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Michael Nalesnyik, Kyle Patten, Thomas Piazza, Max Shepherd, Brayden Stepien (c), Harry Ukich, Nicholas Wallace.
BENDIGO - Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Kynan Gard, Bailey George, Aidan Goddard, Bailey Goodwin, Matthew Gray, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, James Ryan (c), Jack Tobin.
KANGAROO FLAT - Campbell Smith, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Riley Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm (c), Luke Stagg.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Will Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor (c), James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Liam Bowe, Dylan Gibson (c), Jasper Langley, Ben Leed, Shane Robinson, Jack Ryan, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Ben Yarwood.
1. Strathdale-Maristians (52 points) - v Sandhurst (h), v Bendigo (h), v Strathfieldsaye (a).
2. Kangaroo Flat (42) - v Bendigo (a), v Strathfieldsaye (h), v Golden Square (a).
3. Sandhurst (40) - v Strathdale-Maristians (a), v Bendigo United (h), v Bendigo (a).
4. Strathfieldsaye (30) - v White Hills (h), v Kangaroo Flat (a), v Strathdale-Maristians (h).
5. Bendigo United (30) - v Eaglehawk (h), v Sandhurst (a), v Huntly North (a).
6. Bendigo (30) - v Kangaroo Flat (h), v Strathdale-Maristians (a), v Sandhurst (h).
7. Eaglehawk (18) - v Bendigo United (a), v Huntly North (h), v White Hills (h).
8. Golden Square (18) - v Huntly North (a), v White Hills (a), v Kangaroo Flat (h).
9. White Hills (18) - v Strathfieldsaye (a), v Golden Square (h), v Eaglehawk (a).
10. Huntly North (0) - v Golden Square (h), v Eaglehawk (a), v Bendigo United (h).
Eaglehawk (77.63), Sandhurst (77.29), Golden Square (76.63), Strathdale-Maristians (76.08), Bendigo United (73.46), White Hills (73.00), Strathfieldsaye (72.38), Bendigo (72.38), Maiden Gully Marist (72.00), Kangaroo Flat (71.25), Huntly North (68.38).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.