South Bendigo Post Office risks closure as roadworks 'cripple' business

The owner of South Bendigo Post Office says she is at risk of closure as city roadworks "cripple" her business.
Bree Holland said the store had lost around "85 per cent" of is trade since City of Greater Bendigo started reconstruction works on Somerville Street in early December.
"There has been so many people that are like, 'we have seen all the roadworks or we couldn't get through, so we just went up to Strath'," Ms Holland said.
Ms Holland said she was first informed of plans to complete the work by letter in January 2023 but heard nothing about their go-ahead until mid-November.
"We had a guy come in and say it was starting on December 1," she said.
"And I told them they can't do that that's my busiest time of year ... you need to either do it at night or push it back."
Ms Holland, who hoped the busy Christmas period would make up for an "economically challenging" year, said she heard nothing more until the day before the works began, and by then it was "too late".
"I spoke to the [city] councillors when it was going ahead in December and they just came back and said, 'it's all booked and all ready to go' ... there's nothing they can do."
"And it wasn't as bad over Christmas compared to what it is now. Now they have blocked off all access."
The works had reached a stage where all passing traffic was diverted up Ellis Street, which meant access to the store was restricted to foot traffic only, and harder for disabled or elderly customers.
"It has just ruined the business," Ms Holland said.
Ms Holland said she understood the works were set to be completed by March, but was concerned she may not survive until then.
"I've got bills that are just piling up," she said.
"We probably are closer to closing than what I would like to believe.
"And it scares me to think about having to do that because then we have lost our income."
Ms Holland said she had not been offered any financial support for her business from council.
Before March, Ms Holland said the fall towards her bottom line meant she may have to lay of staff "who are like family" and spend less time with her two children.
She pleaded with the community to not be deterred by the roadworks.
"We are all about the community ... most of my customers have seen children grow up ... I used to have them on a seat on the counter until they went to daycare," she said.
"We are part of the community and we love it ... I love my customers and I love being here, but it's just so hard at the minute."
City of Greater Bendigo has been contacted for comment.
