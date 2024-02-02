Goers knock off Dragons, now wait to see if qualify for T20 final

BENDIGO has kept itself in the hunt to play off in the BDCA's Twenty20 final later this month, while eliminating Sandhurst from the race.
In what was a game where the winner would keep their final hopes alive, while the loser would bow out, Bendigo defeated Sandhurst by four wickets at the QEO on Tuesday night.
The win improves the Goers to 4-1 and they now have to wait to see if they qualify for the February 28 final.
The Goers are one of three teams left in the race to play in the final along with Strathdale-Maristians (3-0-1) and Golden Square (3-1).
The Goers will make the final if either of Strathdale-Maristians or Golden Square loses its final round game.
Golden Square plays Kangaroo Flat next Thursday, while Strathdale-Maristians will play in the final pool game against Strathfieldsaye on February 21.
"We had to win to give ourselves a chance to make the final, so we've done that and the rest will take care of itself... if it's meant to be it's meant to be and if it's not then it's not," Bendigo captain James Ryan said.
Ryan continued his outstanding Twenty20 form with the bat as the Goers chased down Sandhurst's 8-139.
Bendigo answered with 6-140, winning with 12 balls to spare as Ryan made his third half-century of the T20 tournament.
Ryan finished 65 n.o. off 51 balls with four sixes and two fours and is now the competition's leading run-scorer with 200 at an average of 66.6.
As well as Thursday night's knock of 65, Ryan also has half-centuries against Eaglehawk (53) and Huntly North (54 n.o.).
"It's always nice to get a few runs, but the most important thing is getting the win," Ryan said.
"Chasing at the QEO isn't easy and the last two games we've had a couple of comfortable run chases... it doesn't matter who gets the runs, just as long as we're winning."
South African Werner Brand from Bamawm Lockington United was the third marquee player used by the Goers this season and was instrumental in setting up the successful run chase.
Opener Brand cracked 41 from 26 balls and added 57 for the second wicket with Ryan.
Spinner Dylan Gibson (3-17) was the best with the ball for the Dragons, who remain the only BDCA club yet to play in a T20 final since the competition started in 2008-09.
Earlier after winning the toss and batting Sandhurst's 8-139 was led by a top score of 30 from opener Ben Leed in what was a Dragons' innings that had plenty of starts.
Scott Dole (2-27), Nathan Fitzpatrick (2-18) and Kyle Humphrys (2-13) were all multiple wicket-takers for the Goers.
1. Bendigo - 4-1
2. Strathdale - 3-0-1
3. Golden Square - 3-1
4. Bendigo United - 3-2
5. Sandhurst - 3-2
6. White Hills - 2-2
7. Kangaroo Flat - 1-2-1
8. Strathfieldsaye - 1-3
9. Huntly North - 1-4
10. Eaglehawk - 0-4
* 4 points for a win.
White Hills v Eaglehawk - February 7.
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square - February 8
Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye - February 21
