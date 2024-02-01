Club champions to converge on Marong to battle for Bendigo title

THE battle to be crowned this season's Bendigo champion of champions lawn bowler gets under way this Sunday.
The opening round and quarter-finals of Bendigo's champion of champions tournament will be played on Sunday at Marong Bowls Club.
The tournament will feature the club champions taking to the greens in the knockout competition, which will culminate next Sunday, February 11, also at Marong.
MEN:
Dale Oddy (South Bendigo), Darren Burgess (Bendigo East), Mark Leed (Marong), Duncan McGann (Heathcote), Darren Anset (Serpentine), Geoff Wilson (Inglewood), Mitch Hocking (Bendigo), Peter Brain (Castlemaine), Kevin Probert (Strathfieldsaye), Wade Roberts (Eaglehawk), Daryl Cheesman (Golden Square), Jason Murphy (Woodbury), Jason Turley (North Bendigo), Brad Marron (Kangaroo Flat), Barry Chester (Campbells Creek).
WOMEN:
Alicia Beauchamp (Castlemaine), Taylah Marron (South Bendigo), Lee Harris (Bendigo), Lynne Cole (Strathfieldsaye), Julie Ross (Golden Square), Amanda Hall (North Bendigo), Heather Cozens (Woodbury), Carmel Jansen (White Hills), Helen Clough (Bendigo East), Pamela Hughes (Eaglehawk), Wendy Chaplin (Harcourt), Brooke Davies (Kangaroo Flat), Mandy Corry (Marong), Eileen O'Brien (Heathcote).
Meanwhile, South Bendigo will be aiming to put consecutive losses behind it and return to the winner's list in Saturday's 12th round of the Bendigo Premier League weekend pennant lawn bowls season.
The Diggers have returned from the mid-season break with a pair of losses to Moama (by 18 shots) and Bendigo East (6) and slid from second to third ahead of an away game against Golden Square.
Despite the back-to-back losses, the Diggers will go into Saturday as the warm favourites against a Golden Square side they belted by 39 shots back in round five.
Golden Square had lost six on the trot before last week's bounceback win over Inglewood 37 shots.
In other games on Saturday Eaglehawk hosts Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo takes on Inglewood in a clash of first versus last.
The match of the round will be played tonight with Bendigo East hosting Moama in a Friday night encounter under lights from 6pm.
Moama had goes into the clash riding a nine-game winning streak, while the Beasties also have a solid run of form behind them with five wins on the trot that has elevated them into the top four.
Meanwhile, with three rounds left to play it's the rinks of Kangaroo Flat's Brad Marron and Bendigo's Luke Hoskin that are leading the way as the best performed this season.
Marron's rink is ranked No.1 with a 10-1 record and +114 shots.
Hoskin's rink is also 10-1 and +90 shots.
