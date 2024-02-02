Bendigo Advertiser
Letters

'Shocking': readers angry at government's refusal to ban duck hunting

Updated February 3 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 6:30am
Readers are not shy about expressing their feelings on duck hunting. File picture.
After reading your article on the duck shooting debate, I was quite shocked that the members of those many unions can only get out into the outdoors if they can kill something whilst there.

