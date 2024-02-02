'Shocking': readers angry at government's refusal to ban duck hunting

After reading your article on the duck shooting debate, I was quite shocked that the members of those many unions can only get out into the outdoors if they can kill something whilst there.
I would like to suggest they try an activity in the great outdoors that doesn't involve killing something such as bushwalking, mountain biking, bird watching, helping an environmental group, rock climbing, camping, dog walking etc, etc.
It is outrageous that the Victorian government has refused to ban duck hunting ("Premier denies duck shooting links killed Vic ban", Bendigo Advertiser, January 30).
This is despite clear recommendations by its own parliamentary enquiry, which received a record 10,500 submissions.
Native ducks are struggling to survive, with climate change, catastrophic fires and drought affecting their habitats.
Surveys have shown that the wetlands are in long-term decline. Yet every year, hundreds of thousands of birds are blasted out of the sky.
For each bird killed, another is wounded and will die slowly and in agony. Baby ducklings are left to starve. Let's not pretend this is sport or done for food - it is sheer sadistic amusement.
It's time for duck shooting to be banned in Victoria outright.
How better to get the Premier's attention than via her local newspaper?
I'm a maths teacher and I want to call out the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia (SSAA) for mis-using data from an RSPCA survey on duck hunting.
Back in early 2022, the RSPCA found many people (25 per cent) undecided, almost half (49 per cent) supporting a ban and a quarter (26 per cent) opposed.
Incredibly, SSAA is falsely claiming the survey shows 62 per cent of voters support duck shooting with mandatory training. But page 16 of the report says that (not surprisingly) this proposal was not even put to those who want a total ban.
Among the fence-sitters and supporters of duck hunting, only a minority actually backed the mandatory training plan.
The Game Management Authority's proposed "mandatory training" involves an online test (easy to cheat).The undecided group won't cause electoral grief, and should be shrinking, given the recent Inquiry's call for a ban.
It's important that Victorians (especially MPs) are alerted to SSAA's error that conveniently backs a push for continued duck hunting with minimal "reforms".
My neighbour Johnno, out here in The Burra, swears he's leaving his "vote yes" corflute to loom large on his front verandah post until we have, at least, some truth telling for our Indigenous brothers and sisters and I salute him for it.
Bendigo District Aboriginal Co-operative (BDAC) has, since October, flown both Indigenous flags, and the Union Jack flag at half mast, and I am reminded, on my daily drive past, to never forget the cruel insult of the No Vote.
I salute BDAC for this. This Survival (Australia) Day long weekend I noticed that the co-operative have removed the Union Jack flag altogether.
Now that's what I call a powerful, poignant message.
Congratulations to all at BDAC for your courage, resilience and appreciation of how best to use a flag and a flagpole.
Congratulations to my mate Johnno for maintaining the rage.
In the words of former USA tennis player John McEnroe ' you cannot be serious.'
After months of blatant political wolf tactics over inflation-driven price and interest rate rises, the government has done what many have been calling for for months and revised the stage 3 tax cuts to distribute this money to the very people you, Peter Dutton, were SUPPOSEDLY supporting to receive help.
Are you seriously saying, Mr Dutton, that people on $200,000 should get a $9000 tax cut and somebody on $40,000 get nothing?
Sir, as you would be well aware, somebody on this salary has options to reduce their tax unlike someone on $40,000 who battled to survive.
No one is denying that people on $200,000 should be entitled to a tax cut but in today's circumstances should it be at the expense of the lower demographic of people.
It is once again blatantly clear that the federal LNP continues to push division in the Australian community demonstrating once again that they are neither interested in uniting out country or having the interests of struggling Australians survive.
If ever their was an example of them only being interested in the high end of town this surely must take the prize.
One can only hope In the future that a more collaborative attitude to our nation's continuing problems can be seen enabling less division and nasty sniping politics. But I for one am not holding my breath.
