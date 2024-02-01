Representing region a 'gift and privilege', MP says, opening new office

Nationals member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad officially opened her new office in Queen Street, Bendigo this week, with a bevy of Nats movers and shakers, VIPs and friends on hand to mark the occasion.
Among them was Deputy Nationals Leader in the Victorian parliament Emma Kealy and Nationals Senator for Victoria in the federal parliament Bridget McKenzie.
Ms Kealy said the community was fortunate to have such an engaged MP as representative.
In particular, Ms Broad was a passionate voice for communities hit by floods and heavy rains and those living with sub-standard roads.
"You wouldn't be a Nationals MP if you weren't talking about how bad the roads were, and I think Gaelle has done a very, very good job," she joked.
Bridget McKenzie, who was once Ms Broad's boss, referred to her "razor sharp intellect" and "steely resolve around her value system".
"When things get tough in politics, as they inevitably do, it is having a strong sense of who you are, who sent you there to do what you want to do and what you really, really believe in [that matters]," the former Deputy Leader of the party said.
Ms Broad noted it had been a long and interesting journey to get to where she was, a journey that began when her interest in politics was sparked during a parliamentary internship in third year university.
In 2016 she had stood for pre-selection for the Nationals and not succeeded, while in 2018 she was pre-selected by the party for the seat of Bendigo East - held by now-Premier Jacinta Allan - and didn't win.
Finally in 2022, she was elected .
She was aligned with The Nationals because they were about "listening to your local community, identifying your issues, then bringing people together to make change to make their lives better," Ms Broad said.
Whether she stayed in the job for four years or 26 years, "every day in this role, which is representing Northern Victoria region, is a gift and a privilege".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.