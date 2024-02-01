Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Representing region a 'gift and privilege', MP says, opening new office

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 3 2024 - 12:37pm, first published February 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals MP Gaelle Broad opens Bendigo office February 1, 2024

Nationals member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad officially opened her new office in Queen Street, Bendigo this week, with a bevy of Nats movers and shakers, VIPs and friends on hand to mark the occasion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.