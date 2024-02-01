Bike advocates dismayed after teen injured outside school

UPDATE, 2pm, FRIDAY FEB 2: Bicycle advocates say they are dismayed and saddened after a teenager was injured in a crash outside a Bendigo school.
"Our hearts are with the student, their family and friends during this traumatic time and we hope and pray they make a full recovery," Bike Bendigo president Nicola Dunnicliff-Wells said in a statement on behalf of her group.
The 13-year-old remained in a critical condition on Friday, February 2, on the morning after the crash outside Bendigo South East College.
She had been airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital after the crash.
Police were investigating with the assistance of the driver, who had stopped at the scene.
While it was too early to confirm what caused the crash, Ms Dunnicliff-Wells said it was a timely reminder for people to stay alert on the roads.
"It's incumbent on all of us to take extra care on the roads around schools, as kids and families transition back into the school term," she said.
"Students can behave unpredictably when they're excited to be back at school or dealing with new routines."
EARLIER, 5.45pm, THURSDAY FEB 1: A teenager is in a critical condition after being hit by a car outside Bendigo South East College in Flora Hill on Thursday, February 1.
Police said the 13-year-old was crossing Curtin Street when she was hit by a passing car.
Paramedics were called to the incident at around 3.20pm, after which the girl was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital.
Ambulance Victoria said she had suffered upper body injuries and was in a critical condition.
Senior Constable Bobbie-Lea Blackmore from Bendigo Police said it had been busy in the street at the time of the crash, which occurred at school pickup time on the first week back at school.
A number of police and ambulances attended the crash and the road was closed for a while.
The teenager's family arrived at the scene.
Senior Constable Blackmore acknowledged the incident had been distressing.
"No collision is good, and especially when a child is involved," she said.
The driver of the vehicle involved was assisting police with their investigations.
