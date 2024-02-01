Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Bike advocates dismayed after teen injured outside school

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 3 2024 - 5:07pm, first published February 1 2024 - 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crash on Thursday left a teenage with critical injuries. Picture file
A crash on Thursday left a teenage with critical injuries. Picture file

UPDATE, 2pm, FRIDAY FEB 2: Bicycle advocates say they are dismayed and saddened after a teenager was injured in a crash outside a Bendigo school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.