Martin makes sizzling start to Vic Open at 13th Beach

BENDIGO golfer Andrew Martin has made a sizzling start to the Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links near Barwon Heads.
Having finished third in the tournament last year, Martin got off to a flyer in Thursday's opening round, firing a seven-under 65.
Martin's superb opening round on the Creek course had him in a tie for the lead late in the day with Aiden Didone, with the pair one shot clear of Todd Sinnott and Jake McLeod (six-under).
Martin's opening round featured 10 birdies on the par 4 1st (342m); par 5 2nd (504m); par 3 3rd (165m); par 4 4th (419m); par 4 5th (431m); par 3 6th (129m); par 5 7th (479m); par 5 10th (526m); par 3 12th (145m) and par 4 18th (423m).
With a world ranking of 805, the 39-year-old's round also included three bogeys.
After teeing off at 8.36am, when Martin finished his round in the early afternoon he was holding a two-shot lead.
Martin's hot start to the Vic Open comes after he tied for 16th last weekend in the Webex Player Series tournament played at Rosebud.
A field of 143 is contesting the men's Vic Open, while there are 90 players vieing for the women's title.
The women's leader late in the opening round was Karis Davidson (seven-under).
Martin's strong start to the Vic Open on Thursday came just hours after it was officially confirmed another Bendigo golfer, Lucas Herbert, was officially joining the LIV Golf circuit as a team member of Ripper GC.
