Push for volunteers to help devastated farmers recover from floods

A natural disaster relief organisation is calling on volunteers to help flood-damaged farms and properties affected by the January floods.
BlazeAid has established a camp at the Goornong Recreation Reserve, where volunteers would be based out of.
Camp coordinator Graeme Allan said the organisation had received about 70 calls for assistance around Goornong.
Volunteers would be based at the camp and travel in teams to fix fences at farms and properties.
"BlazeAid doesn't provide funding for materials, but it provides the labour to clear fences and stand them up, or build new fences," he said.
"We'll have power available for caravans, we provide all meals and all the PPE and we cover insurance and training.
"You don't need to be skilled in fencing because often it's just clearing debris off fences and standing them back up again."
BlazeAid was formed in 2009 after the Black Saturday bushfires to help repair fences on farms.
Mr Allan said while the organisation was formed for bushfire relief, over the last four years it had mainly worked for flood repairs.
"We don't get as many volunteers with flood relief as we do with fire," he said.
"With flooding, unless you walk down the river or in the properties, you don't see it so it gets out of people's minds.
"Flood's are not as emotive, but for the landowners, it's just as damaging."
Mr Allan said volunteers were needed quickly as farms without fences were at risk of losing stock and income.
After the October 2022 floods, Mr Allan led a camp out of Bridgewater, which helped 60 properties over two months.
He said the Goornong camp would hopefully have at least 20 volunteers at all times, helping farms in teams of four.
If you're interested in volunteering, contact Graeme Allen on 0477 488 434 or email at goornong@blazeaid.com.au
For more information on volunteering with BlazeAid visit blazeaid.com.au/volunteer-information
