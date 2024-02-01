Changes to GCV pennant golf playing conditions welcomed by players

GOLF Central Victoria (GCV) golfers have embraced some tweaks to this year's district pennant season, which tees-off this Sunday.
The district association, which represents 21 golf courses in the region, has implemented a few changes to this year's competition centered on timing.
This year's pennant season will start a month earlier than normal, with the start of play moving from its traditional afternoon time slot to morning.
In a boost to the competition, GCV has welcomed some new clubs to the pennant ranks this season following the arrival of Mitiamo and Quarry Hill.
Bendigo Golf Club captain James Walsh, whose team will be chasing a third straight division one title, said players would embrace the changes.
"It makes pennant more accessible. Obviously getting in there early on a Sunday morning, you can be done by 11 or 12, so it will get people in and out," he said.
"I think that will build the excitement, particularly with the hotter weather in the afternoons.
"But we're bracing for some warm weather and some good golf."
GCV operations manager Jamie Ward said the changes had come in direct response to feedback from golfers.
"Traditionally we would play it in line with metropolitan pennant, which typically runs from around the Labor Day weekend through to just before Mother's Day in May, with that crossover period in Easter that we break for," he said.
"But last year we had a lot of feedback and conducted a survey of players and from that we have decided to move the season forward.
"This year will be extremely early, just because Easter falls so early.
"That's what players wanted to see, so we are giving it a crack.
Most clubs have a young, up-and-comer or two that is coming through the ranks and some of these guys will be using these first few weeks of our competition as a lead-in to playing metropolitan pennant in Melbourne at the top level- GCV operations manager Jamie Ward
New tee-off times will range from 7.45am to 9.30am.
Ward said GCV was thrilled to welcome a few new clubs to the pennant competition.
"Mitiamo and Quarry Hill have come on board, which is great," he said.
"All up we have 30 teams spread across five divisions (division one, two, three and open divisions one and two).
"We had to do a bit of a quick runaround on Sunday to find extra courses to schedule matches on because the demand was that big we couldn't fit it on two courses.
"We'll be spread across three courses this Sunday with division one and two out at Bendigo, a couple of divisions out at Neangar, and one division at Marong."
A source of pride, the district pennant competition was one of the breeding grounds for top Bendigo golf export Lucas Herbert, who on Thursday became the latest Australian to sign with LIV Golf.
The 28-year-old, whose lone PGA Tour victory came in Bermuda in 2021, will play for the Australian-led Ripper team, which is captained by Cameron Smith.
"This is where Lucas Herbert was playing only seven or eight years ago and it's one of the pathways to the big stage for those with the talent," Ward said.
"Most clubs have a young, up-and-comer or two that is coming through the ranks and some of these guys will be using these first few weeks of our competition as a lead-in to playing metropolitan pennant in Melbourne at the top level."
They include Belvoir Park youngster Archie Alston, current district champion Morten Hafkamp from Neangar Park, current district junior champion Cooper Rea from Bendigo, and Axedale's Marcus Gill.
Aiming for three straight division one titles, Bendigo Golf Club will enter the new season with five of last year's winning line-up returning and four newcomers.
"The club is in a good spot and the course is looking amazing at the moment," new captain Walsh said.
"The next two or three months holds a lot for our club with the new driving range opening.
"As a whole, the course is as good as it's ever been, as is the club in general.
"We have a big group to pick from this year - there are nine of us - a bit of youth and a lot of experience.
"I think it will be exciting, especially having pennant at this time of year when the course is looking brilliant.
"It's good to have four or so new players coming through (in division one).
"I'm excited to see what happens over the next few months."
Bendigo will open its campaign against last year's runners-up Belvoir Park.
In other division one matches, Neangar Park Green plays Neangar Park Gold, and Castlemaine clashes with the returning Axedale.
