104 place childcare centre on the cards for fast-growing Marong

A Marong property could be transformed into a childcare centre big enough for 104 children if Bendigo's council signs off on a new planning application.
Two future residents want to build a single storey-facility complete with an outdoor play areas and a 22-space car park.
The childcare centre would rise at 35 Leslie Street, a short distance from Marong Primary School and a Shine Bright kindergarten, which caters to children in the three- to five-year-old age bracket.
The new centre could cater to children aged zero to four, depending on the needs of the community and operator.
It could bring 19 workers on site at any one time, project backers have told the City of Greater Bendigo.
Traffic is expected to be busiest at drop-off and pick-up times but some of that load could be offset by parents walking children to school.
They did not expect parents to park near the childcare centre for long periods.
The build is the brain-child of Vincent and Andy* - a couple planning to move to Marong from Melbourne.
"There's no dedicated childcare centre out there and there are a lot of younger generations - us included - who are moving out there," Vincent said.
The council is considering the application and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
It has also been working through other ideas for education in Marong, where the population is expected to double to more than 9000 people by 2036.
That includes a potential education centre on the other side of the Calder Highway, at the intersection with Hills Road.
The council has in the past floated the site's potential as a second government-funded primary school but lately has been content to earmark it as a more generic "education facility".
Its exact use is yet to be determined.
The move came after feedback from Victoria's education department that a new school might not be urgently needed.
"We have analysed the population growth in Marong and found the existing schools have the capacity to meet anticipated enrolments," a department spokesperson said late last year.
"While there are no immediate plans to build a new school in this area, we will continue to review this information annually as part of our state-wide planning for schools."
* Vincent asked that last names be withheld
