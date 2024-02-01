'We were extremely lucky': landlord reacts to fears of $4m damage bill

The fire that tore through Hargreaves Mall shops could have been even worse, a landlord says with one estimate putting the damage bill as high as $4 million.
Hugh Norris owns the Joe Paul Menswear building, which was hit by smoke and flames on Monday, January 29.
"From what the firefighters have told us, the fire could easily have spread further because of the age of the buildings," Mr Norris said.
"It could have gone through that entire side of the mall.
"We were extremely lucky."
As it was, fire crews spent much of Monday, January 29 dealing with heat spots in the buildings affected by the fire.
It is not the first time a blaze has broken out in the mall. At least three broke out on the same block in the 20th century.
That included one lit by an arsonist in 1987.
The flames engulfed Killian's Walk, destroying the arcade and triggering a massive rebuilding effort.
That fire remains one of the most destructive in Bendigo's modern history. One estimate put the damage bill at $10 million, not adjusted for modern-day inflation.
"The smell of burning and the glow of the flames of yesterday's fire could be detected over much of the Bendigo urban area," the Bendigo Advertiser reported the day after that fire.
"Thousands of litres of water poured onto the fire surged out into Hargreaves Mall and found its way into the underground drainage system, from where it produced strange noises from the underground grating.
"Electric light was turned off in the immediate area and the flames gave a lurid hue to the smoke and steam rising from the burning ruins."
This time around, multiple landlords are picking up the pieces. Police have put the cost of the fire at $4 million although court documents suggested the damage bill may not be as high.
Mr Norris said damage to his menswear building had not been as extensive as others, including the gutted Free Choice tobacco shop and the damaged Pagan Lore Tattoo studio.
"There are other buildings that have been severely damaged, as you can well imagine," he said.
The menswear building's exterior was badly affected, to the point Mr Norris was considering completely replacing the verandah.
Flames might not have found their way inside the menswear building but smoke did, damaging nearly all the stock inside.
"The front windows were cracking in the heat and smoke got in," Mr Norris said.
He did not think any security rethinks in the mall could amount to much, given police alleged arson was involved.
"If it's a crime, it's really hard for anyone to put preventative measures in place. It's an open-space mall," Mr Norris said.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said she could not comment on mall security, given the fire's links to a police investigation.
"But in terms of the mall, you walk through there today and it's like every other day in the mall," she said.
"The bigger challenge I think we have around the mall is the challenge we've had forever; the landlords have to get together, work with local government on what they want the precinct to look like, what they want the retailers and preferred retailers to be.
"It always comes back to who owns the shops in the mall, what vision they have and what kind of tenants and clients they want."
- With Jonathan Magrath
