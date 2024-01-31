Younghusband bags five wickets for Redbacks in T20 triumph

BENDIGO United has closed out its BDCA Twenty20 campaign with a thrilling win over Huntly North at the QEO on Wednesday night.
The Redbacks defeated the Power by four runs, with their score of 4-115 batting first just proving to be enough.
Bendigo United's victory was highlighted by a superb bowling performance from medium-pacer Ashley Younghusband, who joined the exclusive club of players to take a five-wicket haul in a BDCA Twenty20 match.
Younghusband bagged 5-19 off four overs as the Redbacks restricted the Power to 9-111.
Younghusband's performance with the ball are the equal fourth-best bowling figures in the history of BDCA Twenty20 competition, which dates back to 2008-09.
Younghusband bowled the final over of the game which began with the Power 7-104 and needing 12 runs for victory.
Younghusband secured the victory for the Redbacks by not only restricting the Power to seven runs in the final over, but also picking up two wickets when he dismissed Jarrod Harris (caught Mitch Treacy, 12) and Archer Billings (lbw, 1).
As well as the dismissals of Harris and Billings, Younghusband's five wickets also included the removal of openers Kyen Burrill-Grinton (1) and Judd Gilchrist (7) and Power top-scorer Shiran Kulathunga (32).
As well as Younghusband's five-for, the Redbacks also had leg-spinner Henry Edwards (2-23) take multiple wickets.
Edwards is playing Premier Cricket with Carlton this season and returned to the Redbacks to play as their marquee player.
Earlier after being sent into bat the bulk of Bendigo United's 4-115 was scored by the trio of opener Marcus Mangiameli (41), Edwards (30) and Will Pinniger (26 n.o.).
Pinniger's unbeaten 26 came off just 14 balls with two fours and one six.
The Power had four players take one wicket apiece.
Bendigo United has played off in the past two Twenty20 grand finals, but will be unable to make it three in a row with the Redbacks' 3-2 record putting them out of contention of qualifying again.
Huntly North finishes its Twenty20 tournament with a 1-4 record.
The Twenty20 tournament continues at the QEO from 6pm tonight when Sandhurst takes on Bendigo, with the winner to remain in the hunt to play in the finals, will the loser will be eliminated from the race.
Meanwhile, Northern Rivers was successful in both its under-21 and under-18 Victorian Country Cricket League grand finals in Geelong last Sunday.
The under-21 team scored a 10-run victory in a high-scoring game against Barwon.
Batting first Northern Rivers cracked 9-281 off its 50 overs, which featured a pair of half-centuries to Jasper Langley (67) and Matt Wilkinson (50).
Barwon produced a valiant effort in its run chase, but fell short, finishing at 9-271.
Captain Will Purcell was the standout with the ball for Northern Rivers taking 4-48 off 10 overs.
And in the under-18 grand final Northern Rivers (8-295) was a convincing winner over Gippsland (135) by 160 runs.
The man of the match honours went to Northern Rivers' Sam O'Brien, who almost outscored Gippsland off his own bat making 128.
