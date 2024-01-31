Man charged with Mall tobacco store fire which caused $4m damage

A Preston man has been charged with arson after a Hargreaves Mall tobacco shop fire which caused $4 million in damage.
The Free Choice tobacco store in the Mall was destroyed and surrounding businesses damaged in an early morning fire on Monday, January 29.
Businesses in the Mall are continuing to mop up with several having to relocate.
Police said the Bendigo fire was not linked to the Lunar Taskforce series of fires on tobacco stores.
The 25-year-old Preston man was also linked, alongside a 27-year-old St Albans man, to a fire which destroyed a Caufield business last year.
Emergency services were called to a fire at the Burgertory store on the corner of Glen Huntly and Hawthorn Roads about 4.30am on Friday, November 10.
The 25-year-old man was also charged with arson, robbery, theft of motor vehicle and other offences for the Melbourne fire.
The 27-year-old was charged with arson and theft of a motor vehicle linked to the Burgertory incident.
The Preston man was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 1.
