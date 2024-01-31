Herbert officially tees off as part of Ripper GC in LIV Golf

BENDIGO'S Lucas Herbert is set to embark on the next phase of his career as a member of LIV Golf team Ripper GC.
Speculation had been rife for the past fortnight that Herbert was poised to sign with LIV Golf, but it wasn't until the eve of the first event of the season that he was this morning officially unveiled as a team member of Ripper GC.
Herbert's first event with Ripper GC in Mayakoba, Mexico, gets under way at 5.15am Saturday morning Bendigo time.
Herbert joins fellow Australians Cameron Smith, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman on the Ripper GC team as part of the lucrative Saudi-run circuit.
Ripper GC has a strong connection to regional Victoria, with Herbert from Bendigo and Leishman from Warrnambool.
"I'm very excited to team up with Cam (Smith) on the all-Aussie Ripper GC squad this season. This is an incredible opportunity and I can't wait to begin this part of my career," Herbert said.
"I'm looking forward to teeing it up this week in Mayakoba and of course playing in front of our home country crowd in Adelaide in a few months."
Herbert is a former Neangar Park junior who is currently ranked No.82 in the world.
The 28-year-old is the sixth ranked player in Australia behind Jason Day, Smith, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis and Adam Scott.
The LIV Golf event in Mexico is Herbert's first tournament since he finished seventh in December's Australian Open.
LIV Golf was founded in 2021 and features tournaments played over three rounds instead of the four rounds played on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
Starting in Mayakoba, there are 12 events on this year's LIV Golf schedule.
There are 13 teams competing this year, with golfers competing for both individual and team points and prize money.
Ripper GC finished seventh in last year's LIV Golf team's event won by 4Aces GC.
The team's LIV Golf website describes its four members as "the life and soul of the party".
"Ripper! Now there's a word that couldn't be more Aussie. It's as iconic as Kylie, Uluru and the Sydney Opera House," the team's profile says.
"Wizard of Oz Cameron Smith skippers a team that's always ready to unleash some classic sporting thunder from Down Under.
"These guys are the life and soul of the party, but when it comes to golf they're here to tee it and rip it and they're here to win".
The Australian leg of the LIV Golf circuit will be played at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide from April 26-28.
Making the move to join Ripper GC means that, for now, Herbert can't earn Official World Golf Rankings points in LIV Golf.
The move means it's more difficult for Herbert to play in the majors.
He won't be able to play in two of the four majors - the US Masters and US PGA Championship, but he could make the final fields for the US Open and The Open via pre-tournament qualifying events.
He will be able to earn OWGR points in tournaments on the Australasian and Asian tours.
2024 LIV Golf teams - 4Aces GC, Cleeks GC, Crushers GC, Fireballs GC, HyFlyers GC, Iron Heads GC, Legion XIII, Majesticks GC, RangeGoats GC, Ripper GC, Smash GC, Stinger GC, Torque GC.
2024 LIV Golf schedule - Mayakoba (February 2-4), Las Vegas (February 8-10), Jeddah (March 1-3), Hong Kong (March 8-10), Miami (April 5-7), Adelaide (April 26-28), Singapore (May 3-5), Houston (June 7-9), Nashville (June 21-23), Andalucia (July 12-14), United Kingdom (July 26-28), Greenbrief (August 16-18).
