Police seek public's help to find missing WA man after ute found in Woodend

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Western Australian man Matthew who's vehicle was found in Woodend.
He has not been seen or heard from in more than two months.
It is believed the 35-year-old left Western Australia on November 12, 2023 and drove through South Australia, before arriving in Victoria on November 15, 2023.
Matthew was travelling in a white 2012 Mazda BT-50 utility, registration 1GPP301.
He is described as being approximately 185cms tall, is of slim build and has light brown hair.
Police hold concerns for the safety and welfare of Matthew after his car was located in Davy Street, Woodend on November 29.
Investigators have released an image of Matthew and his vehicle in the hope that someone can provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights Matthew or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Kyneton Police Station on (03) 5421 2900.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.