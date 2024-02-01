Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bandit Eyes' barnstorming win lifts curse for owner

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon O'Sullivan steers Bandit Eyes to a barnstorming win at Maryborough on Wedderburn Cup day last Sunday. Picture by Peter Hibberd
Shannon O'Sullivan steers Bandit Eyes to a barnstorming win at Maryborough on Wedderburn Cup day last Sunday. Picture by Peter Hibberd

AN IMPRESSIVE from last to first win by Bandit Eyes at Maryborough last Sunday purged some demons for both horse and at least one of his owners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.