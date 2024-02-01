Bandit Eyes' barnstorming win lifts curse for owner

AN IMPRESSIVE from last to first win by Bandit Eyes at Maryborough last Sunday purged some demons for both horse and at least one of his owners.
The talented Wayne Gretgrix-trained four-year-old pacer was for the most part on his best behaviour, despite being a little out of position at the start, in winning the Judy Bond Pace (1690m).
Last at the 400m mark and still with only one runner in front of him on turning for home, Bandit Eyes - driven by Shannon O'Sullivan - unleashed a barnstorming run down the outside to win by a neck from Ourbeachbabe, with Reign Em In back in third place.
The win put paid to a stretch of runs in which, although not necessarily bad, the Auckland Reactor gelding broke at the start, costing him a shot at victory.
It also lifted a curse for one of his owners and breeder Brett Smartt.
Never before had he seen any of the horses he has owned win when he has been trackside.
It topped a special week for Brett and his wife Janet, whose grandson Oskar, from HDFNL club Leitchville-Gunbower and the Bendigo Pioneers, lined up for Essendon's VFL team against the Northern Territory Buffaloes in Darwin on the Wednesday.
"Brett has been to see Bandit a few times now with me and normally something goes wrong," trainer Gretgrix explained.
"They were sitting right on the winning post, so they got a great look at it.
"The finish was pretty amazing.
"At the top of the straight, I thought we'll just finish midfield - that would be a good result.
"He just couldn't get a run at them,
"But 100 out, I am thinking 'we're right in this'.
"It was a good win. He was strong to the line and strong through it. I was rapt."
Gretgrix praised a patient and well thought out drive by 24-year-old O'Sullivan.
"It was a cracking drive. She could have gone early when that horse (Sherock Sherolls) was running along and we probably would have finished second or third, or maybe even fourth," he said.
"But she was patient and did the right thing and just launched him.
"She really understands the horse and all his quirks."
It's those quirks that Gretgrix said could sometimes bring Bandit Eyes undone.
"He got flattened at Echuca in a score up and, when they said go, he just full-stretched galloped," he said.
"Ever since then he's galloped at the start. But we managed to get him away at Maryborough.
"Those three runs were absolutely huge; losing all that ground, being knocked around and still finishing third.
"I still feel he was racing well. He's a nice horse, but he's just got a few head problems.
"But he is nice and strong and has got definite ability."
Sunday's win boosted Bandit Eyes' career record to four wins from 15 starts for earnings of $15,380.
Three of those wins have come in nine starts since his transfer to Gretgrix's stable at Sebastian.
Bandit Eyes will face the starter again on Friday night at Lord's Raceway in Bendigo, but has a tough job in front of him, having drawn outside the back row in the Bendigo Locksmiths Pace (NR up to 55).
Gretgrix said it would be another learning experience for his talented pacer.
"He needs to learn a few race smarts from here on," he said.
"Those first two wins he had for me (at Bendigo in October and November), he just bowled around, sat outside and just ran away from them.
"But on Sunday he had to sit back and come with one sustained sprint.
"So we'll just keep working on getting him away cleanly and doing the right thing."
Bandit Eyes will contest race five on the 10-race program at 8.03pm.
The first race is at 6.03pm.
