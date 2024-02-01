The run home for the EVCA teams as finals jostling heats up

WITH three rounds remaining the race to the finals is about to get hotter in the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
Mandurang, United, Spring Gully and Marong hold the top four spots heading into the last three games, while California Gully, Emu Creek and Sedgwick are the chasing pack.
Here's how the run home looks for all nine teams heading into these final three games beginning Saturday:
72 points, 1.32%
Still to come - v Marong (h), bye, v West Bendigo (h).
After missing the finals last season Mandurang sits in pole position entering the home stretch.
Only have two remaining games with the Rangas' matches against Marong and West Bendigo interspersed by a bye in between.
Will start favourites in both games, both of which are at home, and barring a late-season collape should maintain a position in the top two to qualify for a home final.
Addy MVP leader - James Pietromonaco (483).
72 points, 1.27%
Still to come - bye, v West Bendigo (h), v California Gully (a).
No surprise to see the Tigers up towards the pointy end of the ladder sitting in second position, just percentage behind Mandurang.
Like the Rangas, have two games remaining with a bye this round followed by a pair of games against teams outside the top four in West Bendigo and California Gully to close out the season.
While California Gully has the talent in its side to prove a handful - and is itself firmly in the finals picture - you'd expect the Tigers to win both their last two matches and host a semi-final.
Addy MVP leader - Mac Whittle (755).
60 points, 1.43%
Still to come - v Axe Creek (a), v Marong (a), bye.
Costly loss for the reigning premiers last round when the Crows fell from first to third after faltering in their run-chase against Mandurang.
A couple of away games against Axe Creek and Marong to close out the season before a bye in the final round.
The Crows would certainly want to take care of business over their next two games to avoid any potential nervous wait in the final round if their finals fate was to be hinging on other results.
Would back the Crows to win both remaining matches and feature in the finals again for the seventh year in a row.
Addy MVP leader - Jesse Marciano (496).
48 points, 1.22%
Still to come - v Mandurang (a), v Spring Gully (h), v Axe Creek (a).
Marong has the longest existing finals drought of any EVCA division one side having not finished in the top four since losing a semi-final to United in 2012.
With three rounds remaining the Panthers sit inside the top four and unlike the three teams above them, have no bye to come and the full quota of three games to come.
Certainly, though, it's a tough first two games coming up for the Panthers against two of the sides above them in Mandurang and Spring Gully.
Will be underdogs in both those games - although they did beat Spring Gully in a round seven one-dayer - before closing out against Axe Creek.
They have given themselves a chance to finally break their finals drought, but have a big job in front of them to hold their position in the four.
Addy MVP leader - Reuben Cameron (426).
48 points, 1.12%
Still to come - v Emu Creek (h), v Sedgwick (h), v United (h).
You have to go back to California Gully's premiership season of 2016-17 for the last time the Cobras made the finals.
But the Cobras are right in the mix for a return, sitting just percentage outside the top four in fifth position.
Only top-four side the Cobras play from here is second-placed United in the final round, while their run home starts with a huge game beginning this week against fellow finals aspirant Emu Creek, which is a must-win for both sides.
Addy MVP leader - Aidan White (359).
44 points, 1.11%
Still to come - v California Gully (a), v Axe Creek (h), v Sedgwick (h).
Having contested five consecutive finals series the Emus sit four points outside the top four.
Catapulted right back into the thick of finals contention last round with an outright win over West Bendigo.
Still have a full quota of three games to play and a favourable run home with none of their remaining opponents inside the top three.
I've backed the Emus to win all three from here against California Gully, Axe Creek and Sedgwick and grab fourth spot.
Addy MVP leader - Simon Marwood (563).
36 points, 0.92%
Still to come - v West Bendigo (a), v California Gully (a), v Emu Creek (a).
Sit a game and percentage outside the top four, so have the job well and truly ahead of them are if they are to make a successful finals push.
Have won three of their past four games following a 0-3 start to the season, so have some momentum.
Would expect the Rams to knock over West Bendigo this round before embarking on a pair of games against sides who are also trying to fight their way into the four in California Gully and Emu Creek.
All three games from here are away.
Addy MVP leader - Bailey Ilsley (693).
24 points, 0.83%
Still to come - v Spring Gully (h), v Emu Creek (a), v Marong (h).
Not since 2015 have the Cowboys played in the finals and that drought is set to continue for another year.
At least though, regardless of what happens from here, the Cowboys will have improved on last season's one win already having two on the board.
Addy MVP leader - Manish Negi (446).
0 points, 0.32%
Still to come - v Sedgwick (h), v United (a), v Mandurang (a).
The Redbacks look headed for the wooden spoon, but can they at least get one win on the board?
That's not going to be easy given they still have the top two sides Mandurang and United to play, plus Sedgwick, which is still clinging onto its finals aspirations, beginning this Saturday.
Addy MVP leader - Tarran Kilcullen (478).
1. Mandurang - 96
2. United - 96
3. Spring Gully - 84
4. Emu Creek - 80
5. Marong - 60
6. California Gully - 60
7. Sedgwick - 48
8. Axe Creek - 24
9. West Bendigo - 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.