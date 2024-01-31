Repeat child sex offender escapes jail time for attack on 6 year old

Please note this story contains distressing details.
A registered sex offender who previously lived in Bendigo has again faced court over historic sex crimes against a child.
Raymond Leslie Dean, 61, pleaded guilty to the crimes against the child - who was six years old at the time - despite shaking his head even after accepting the sentencing indication for one count of an indecent act with a child under 16.
Police prosecutor senior constable Matthew Hendry said that Dean "can't have it both ways".
Senior Constable Hendry pointed to the videolink of Dean and said, "he's shaking his head and saying no".
Magistrate Russell Kelly said he would take the plea as an acceptance of the facts alleged.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard of an historic incident when a sleeping child woke with their pyjamas disheveled and their underwear removed.
Dean was touching their legs when they woke up mid-attack.
The child, on realising what was happening, screamed and kicked Dean in the head.
The police allege he then said, "it's okay, it's okay, please don't tell anyone".
The incident caused the child to bleed and, the court heard, Dean then took the child for a walk when he placed their blood-stained underwear in a public bin.
Dean appeared by videolink from South Australia where he now lives, wearing a navy and light blue polo shirt and taking notes.
Dean's plea followed a sentencing indication during which the court heard he initially denied all crimes.
The court heard he had "highly relevant" priors.
Dean technically had no criminal priors at the time of this attack on this child, although he had already offended against others in matters that have since been before the courts.
The court heard these priors included crimes committed in 1986 for which he faced the Melbourne County Court in 2021.
He also received a community corrections order in 2010 for one count of indecent assault and was placed on the sex offender register for eight years.
He has since been placed on the sex offenders' register for life.
Magistrate Russell Kelly sentenced Dean to a six month suspended sentence for two years for this latest matter, although this sentence is no long available for modern offences.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said, "if he had done it yesterday, I couldn't give a suspended sentence".
For help, contact:
