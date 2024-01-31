Fancy a pie? Help Mall shop bounce back from fire by chowing down

Bendigo Original Pie Shop owner Mohammed Ghousuddin wants people to know the Hargreaves Mall is open, and so is his shop.
Monday morning's tobacco shop fire a few doors away "impacted everything" for the business, not least its customers. Sales have slowed considerably since the pie shop was forced to close for a day.
Mr Ghousuddin, who bought the business about a year ago, had a terrible day on Monday.
He woke to find a 5am phone message from his bakers saying there had been a fire and they were unable to access the shop.
"The police were not letting them go in and it was too foggy, too dark," he said.
It was not until he had driven the 80 minutes to Bendigo from his home in Melton that he learnt from firefighters that his building was probably undamaged.
But he wasn't able to get into it.
Meanwhile his other shop at the Marketplace, which relies on the Hargreaves Street store for supplies, had more or less run out of stock.
"I was on my toes," Mr Ghousuddin said. "Running here, standing there, sitting on the corner, taking coffee from next door. I sat down on the road.
"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what should I be doing?"
During the morning he learnt there had been a power outage for a few hours, and when he finally got access to the shop, at around 5pm, he went in with the fire brigade, police and health department.
"There was no smoke at all inside my shop, and no ashes, which was a good sign," he said.
"And the stock was safe."
But because the power had been knocked out, he was advised to get rid of the pies.
According to Powercor 17 customers in the Bendigo CBD lost power at 4.48am on January 29.
Powercor made that part of the network safe for fire crews, it said, at 5.19am, and at 11.15am it was able to reinstate power to six customers, including the pie shop. The remaining 11 customers didn't have power restored until 1.24pm on January 30 due to a lack of access to the premises.
"We had to throw $8000-$9000 worth of stock in the bin," Mr Ghousuddin said.
"That was horrible for me.
"I was in tears, thinking this is money that's going in the bin - this is wages, bills, rent - everything is going in the bin."
After a visit from the City of Greater Bendigo's food officer at 8pm more food was thrown away - a meat order worth $4000 that had been delivered on Friday and some dairy supplies.
At around 9pm Mr Ghousuddin started ringing his staff.
The good news was the building wasn't damaged in the fire.
"But the bad news is we don't have any stock," he told them, asking for their help to come in as early as possible and start preparing for customers in both shops.
He also rang his suppliers, who normally made deliveries during business hours.
"I use all local suppliers and they are really, really good," he said. "They were all happy to help.
"They did a special run for me early in the morning, three or four suppliers, so at around 4 in the morning. I got the fresh meat delivered, I got the vegetables delivered."
The efforts of the suppliers and his staff - who came in from 3.30am to start cooking and cleaning - meant they were able to get the show back on the road, opening the doors in Hargreaves Street at 9am and sending supplies up to the Marketplace shop.
But business has been "very bad" since then, he said, with customers, who normally come in to the corner location from both directions, not realising they can still access it from the mall side.
After the quiet days of the school holiday period, Mr Ghousuddin is relying on a busy back-to-school period and hopes the crowds will be back soon.
"The outgoings are so expensive you get smashed if you're not busy," he said.
