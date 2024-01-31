Martin to play Creek course on opening day of Vic open tournament

BENDIGO golfer Andrew Martin will play the Creek course on the opening day of the Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links on Thursday.
On the Bellarine Peninsula near Barwon Heads, 13th Beach Golf Links features two courses - the Beach course and Creek course.
Martin will begin his Victorian Open campaign on the 10th hole of the Creek course at 8.36am.
Martin will play in a group alongside Jediah Morgan and Brett Coletta.
Martin, who has a world ranking of 805, heads into the Vic Open having tied for 16th last weekend in the Webex Player Series tournament played at Rosebud.
Martin's 16th-placed finish last weekend followed his third-placing a week earlier in the Webex Player Series event at Cobram Barooga.
It was the second year in a row Martin had finish inside the top three at the Cobram-Barooga event.
Martin will be aiming for another strong showing at the Vic Open after last year finishing in a tie for third at 14-under, seven shots behind winner Michael Hendry.
This is the 11th year the Vic Open has been held at the 13th Beach Golf Links, with the tournament to feature both men and women competing on the same courses at the same time, with $420,000 on offer for each event.
The 2024 Vic Open runs from Thursday to Sunday.
