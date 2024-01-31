Tattoo artists cop fresh blow after Hargreaves Mall fire shuts down studio

Tattoo artists left without a studio by a Hargreaves Mall fire have been dealt another blow with hopes of a temporary space falling through.
The studio's owner has instead started looking at other spaces with the help of real estate agents at DCK.
The studio was among businesses thrown into chaos after the fire and potential ram-raid in the early hours of Monday, January 29.
The fire gutted the Free Choice tobacco shop and left neighbouring businesses reeling.
Pagan Lore owner Dan Newman has launched a GoFundMe page to help raise funds but said progress had been slow in a tough economic climate.
"A lot of people are telling us they want to help but can't afford it," Mr Newman said.
"That's completely understandable.
"All we ask is that people share the GoFundMe page so that we can see if we can get it in front of people who might be able to afford it."
Mr Newman hoped electricians and plumbers might be able to donate time and expertise for any sinks and power points needed to get a future studio ready.
Meanwhile, Pinot & Picasso Bendigo is awaiting confirmation of the scale of damage to its space but will not need to turn away more than 100 people booked for weekend art sessions.
It is planning a packed weekend of events, owner Rebecca Auld said.
"We've locked in this week's sessions at Modern Love Style Co. That will cover us off over the weekend and we are waiting to see how long we might need to get back into our place," she said.
People have been reaching out since the fire to offer help and kind words, Ms Auld said.
Many Bendigo groups were going "above and beyond" to keep Pinot & Picasso up to date with information on their with support efforts, she said.
The business had not been hit as hard as others by the fire, Ms Auld said.
She did not expect the damage to be as bad as the neighbouring tattoo studio and tobacco shop.
"We are very fortunate," Ms Auld said.
"The big thing is that people get behind local businesses at this difficult time."
Mr Newman thanked Bendigo Records for their online campaign to raise funds for Pagan Lore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.