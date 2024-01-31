Meade makes winning return to athletics track over 1000m

TALENTED teen Billy Meade marked a winning return to the Flora Hill athletics track in the 1000m race at the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series.
After plenty of focus on the football the past two seasons with the Bendigo Pioneers and Golden Square, Meade is likely to be do more cross-country racing this winter.
In Tuesday night's race at the Retreat Road complex he clocked an impressive time of 2:46 for the 2 1/2 lap contest.
Runner-up was long-time athlete Greg Hilson in 3:11 just days after he completed his 39th Victoria Country field and track championships campaign for South Bendigo.
The much-improved Keelan McInerney from Bendigo Harriers ran 3:33 to be third.
It was a great duel between Bendigo Little Athletics pair Milanke Haasbroek and Lucy Jones as they crossed the line in 3:34.74 and 3:34.81 to be fourth and fifth.
University's Mitch Fitzgerald raced to victory in the 3000m.
In what is his first track season, Fitzgerald ran the 7 1/2 laps in 11:14 as Sam Bruce and Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly were next best in 11:19 and 11:36.
It was an exciting contest for fastest female honours which went to University's Vanessa Garry, 11:48.46, from Jessica Paynter, 11:48.69.
University's David Cripps ran the 5000m in 20:01.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers, BLA Bendigo Little Athletics, Eh Eaglehawk, SB South Bendigo, Uni. Bendigo University.
Mixed 1000m:
Billy Meade 18, Uni. 2:46.76; Greg Hilson 54, SB 3:11.68; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 3:33.85; Milanke Haasbroek 10, BLA 3:34.74; Lucy Jones 11, BLA 3:34.81; Preston Anfuso 11, BH 3:53.60; James Davenport 9, BH 4:00.06; Lyla Edwards 10, BLA 4:02.20; Anthony Anfuso 39, BH 4:02.87; Percy Jones 8, BLA 4:26.92; Rebecca Soulsby 50, BH 4:31.52; Oliver Anfuso 8, BH 4:54.36; Ruby Anfuso 6, BH 5:23.00.
Mixed 3000m:
Mitch Fitzgerald 32, Uni. 11:14.76; Sam Bruce 27, Inv. 11:19.98; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 11:36.82; Richard Goonan 47, Inv. 11:46.57; Vanessa Garry 31, Uni. 11:48.46; Jessica Paynter 28, Inv. 11:48.69; Tom Garry 31, Uni. 12:21.73; Leon Gilbert 72, BH 13:27.84; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 13:33.30; Anthony Byrne 42, Uni. 13:53.17; Rebecca Anfuso 38, BH 14:03.16; Callen Bayliss 13, Uni. 14:38.79; Nadene Macdonald 44, BH 15:55.69; Hunter Gill 75, BH 16:39.00; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 16:44.50; Poppy Wainwright 14, Uni. 19:04.91.
Mixed 5000m:
David Cripps 52, Uni. 20:01.30; Patrick Allen 30, Inv. 22:22.65.
