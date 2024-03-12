Victims scared: former footy club volunteer jailed for harassing children

A former football club volunteer has been jailed after a string of stalking and sexual offences against two children and three young women.
The 44-year-old former coach and ground maintenance volunteer in central Victoria targeted young women with "sleazy and creepy" sexual messages which he sent through various social media platforms.
He pleaded guilty to multiple charges including for numerous counts of stalking - involving sending unsolicited sexual messages, taking photos of victims and of one victim's home.
He also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual communication or conduct intending to engage in a sexual offence, and multiple counts of engaging in sexual activity that would be seen and would likely cause fear or distress.
His defence lawyer indicated the man would appeal a six-month prison sentence, followed by a 24-month community corrections order.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man's crimes involved sending messages to the young women and girls when he was at the same events.
He would comment on what they were wearing despite them not knowing his identity.
The 44-year-old repeatedly sent sexual images, videos, photos and messages to a number of victims through social media, despite them blocking his accounts - which did not use his real name.
In terrifying campaigns of stalking he also told one victim that he had been to their house, while he told others he knew what sport they played or knew where they lived.
None of the victims knew who he was and they had asked him to stop repeatedly.
The wide-ranging impacts of the man's actions were uncovered in a number of victim impact statements read to the court by the police prosecutor.
One young woman, who we will call 'A' and who was a minor at the time of the man's crimes against her, recalled the first moment "I realised it was him".
'A' said it was hard to enjoy doing normal things, and that she felt it was "all my fault".
She described herself as socially awkward around people related to him and "scared of running into him".
She said she felt everyone in the small town knew what happened and that people judged her.
A's mother said the family avoided certain locations and there had been many social issues, "nightmares" and "sleepless nights".
"To know someone has taken advantage of her innocence is heartbreaking," she said.
That same victim's father said he was frustrated with the court timeline - and the wait to get an outcome, while he also wondered why the man chose his daughter.
Another victim, 'B', said she did not want to relive all her memories of the man's actions.
"We cannot control the actions of others - even fully grown men," her statement read.
She recalled how the man was a trusted adult who cooked "snags on the barbecue at school events" - something which made her want to throw up.
'B' said after his stalking crimes she would pull down the blinds at night because she was "always scared he was watching me".
"Was he going to take me when no one was looking?" she said.
'B' said since the accused had asked to meet her in a public toilet, she could not enter one herself even as an adult years later.
B's mother said the family's experiences had been extremely stressful, particularly in a small town "where everyone knows you and him".
B's mother said she would always wonder if her daughter would "come home alive" and described losing sleep helping to console her daughter after night terrors.
She also expressed sadness for the perpetrator's family members, including his children and what they went through.
A third victim, 'C', presented a statement to the court explaining that she had been left "frustrated" by the situation, "scared and worried to go out myself".
C's mother said it was concerning "how easily it can happen". She said it made her feel sick and she became "uneasy" if she saw the perpetrator in public.
The court heard the man lives with severe depressive symptoms, generalised anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder and adjustment disorder.
Magistrate Dominic Lennon recognised the man had pleaded guilty at an early stage, and that he had a lack of priors or subsequent history.
Mr Lennon said, however, that the offending was not isolated and was a "prolonged series" of crimes.
He said the content messaged to the victims, particularly the two youngest who were aged 15 and 16 at the time, were "frankly abhorrent".
He said the victims had spoken powerfully to the life-changing impacts of the crimes.
The offender will be on the sex register for 15 years.
UPDATE: The man returned to court on March 13 and his lawyer withdrew an application for bail.
