Bendigo records second wettest January as temperatures set to soar

Bendigo has recorded its second wettest January in history, with almost five times the monthly average rainfall dropping across the region.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo had 171.1mm of rain last month, 6.7mm less than the record set in 2011.
The high rainfall was partly due to the huge downpour on January 8, when more than 90mm dropped in Bendigo causing flooding across the region and beyond.
It was just the seventh time since 1862 Bendigo recorded more than 100mm.
The summer rain might make way for summer heat this week as the Bureau has forecasted a maximum temperature of 39 degrees for Sunday, February 4.
That would be the hottest day in Bendigo since January 25, 2021 when the temperature reached 40 degrees.
Earlier this year, the Country Fire Authority said the 2023/24 fire season was expected to be "hotter and drier than recent years".
The Bureau had declared an El Nino weather pattern in the southern hemisphere bringing high sea surface temperatures.
On January 23 the Bureau confirmed the ocean warmth had peaked and temperatures would return to neutral levels by autumn.
"As we have seen this year and through historical data, high-impact rainfall events can occur during El Nio years, particularly during October to April when severe storm frequency peaks," the Bureau said in a climate driver update.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.