Amazing former Farnham mansion

Best known by local history buffs as Chance Lodge, this property also had some famous owners in the noughties.
Being "previously owned by legendary Australian singer John Farnham adds a high level of prestige to the property," said director Luke Ryan.
"John [and wife Jillian] used the property as a breeding facility for horses."
The property's suitability for horses was established in the early '70s when it was first built, and multiple owners have tried to harness its potential.
It's admittedly had more than its share of drama since Farnham sold it, but you'd never know from looking at its incredible condition now.
The "quality of workmanship with the full restoration of the home as well as significant infrastructure upgrades on the farm make the overall offering here a very high standard," Luke said.
"This property will suit those with an appreciation for quality and will please those that demand perfection."
Additionally, since it is "situated on the banks of the Campaspe River at Goornong with close proximity to Bendigo, any buyer will love the location of this property.
"The beauty of the river is something that all rural property owners dream of and strive to own."
Meanwhile, "the home is the epitome of absolute luxury and class and offers the purchaser a lifestyle to be envied.
"Within two hours drive north of Melbourne, buyers looking for the city getaway will find the location very convenient."
As such, "this property will suit a wide range of buyers. Buyers could be retired farmers moving close to Bendigo for the ultimate lifestyle change. Buyers could be those looking for a rural holiday retreat with a short weekend commute from Melbourne. Buyers could be those wanting to get into the business of Airbnb or farm stay market".
It is the "perfect property for those looking for a luxurious lifestyle.
"The home is one-of-a-kind and there is nothing else like it in this area."
Additionally, "the farmland is high quality loam soils that lend itself to any kind of agricultural pursuit given access to irrigation from the Campaspe river. The farm is currently being run as a beef cattle fattening and hay making enterprise."
With a mansion for a homestead and such good country for farming, "the property is truly magnificent".
