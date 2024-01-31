In-form Spirit topple Boomers; WNBL play-off aspirations intact

THE Bendigo Spirit hit a pause in the WNBL season with their playoff hopes still alive after a decisive victory over Melbourne on Tuesday night.
The Spirit defeated the Boomers 80-70 to win their third game in a row and for the first time this season have got their ledger back on an even keel.
Having started the season 0-4 the Spirit are now 9-9 and their hopes of a long-awaited return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 are intact.
The Spirit moved from sixth to fifth after Tuesday night's victory at Red Energy Arena, with fourth spot continuing to be held by the Sydney Flames (11-8).
With a FIBA qualifying window break now, the Spirit have three games left in the season when it resumes in mid-February with a maximum of 12 wins in the offering for Bendigo.
If the Spirit were too win all three games they could leapfrog Sydney if the Flames split their last two games 1-1.
Or if the Spirit finished level on wins with third-placed Melbourne (11-8) Bendigo would finish higher than the Boomers courtesy of its 2-1 head-to-head advantage, which made Tuesday night's victory so crucial.
"I'm really proud of the group tonight in what was a game that required a lot of poise and discipline," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"It was a must-win game and that creates a whole different type of pressure when you're trying to chase post-season basketball.
"To come away with a big win against a very talented team and for us to play the level of defence we played... I thought the first three quarters to keep that calibre of team to 56 points was credit to our team.
"They (the Spirit players) were on the money with the majority of the scout... we're basketball players and humans and we make mistakes, I make mistakes as a coach, but we didn't allow those mistakes to govern what happened next.
"We were able to move on and play the next play, which in many situations has been a bit of an Achilles Heel for this group.
"To see this group today execute at the offensive end and continue to get stops... I'm incredibly proud."
Following a tight first half that ended with the Spirit leading 39-37 at the main break, Bendigo gained the momentum during the third quarter.
Bendigo outscored Melbourne 29-19 during the third term to extend their lead to 12 at the final change.
Three times inside the last five minutes of the final term Melbourne closed to within five points, but each time Bendigo had the answer - firstly with an Abbey Wehrung lay-up, then a Mehryn Kraker lay-up and lastly with a Casey Samuels three-pointer that gave the Spirit a 76-68 advantage with two minutes to play.
Spirit captain Kelsey Griffin had a profound impact on the game both offensive and defensively.
As well as her 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Griffin also had five steals.
"In our highlight culture we get obsessed with the offensive end of the floor, but from my experience it's the teams that lock themselves in on the defensive end of the court that put themselves in with the best chance of being successful," Griffin said.
"It (defence) is something I've always prided myself on and I owe a lot of credit to my college coach Connie Yori (of Nebraska) instilling into me on day dot from when I arrived on campus that if you want to be a great team-mate you have got to care about the people around you and that's what I really try to do.
"And when I'm enjoying my basketball the most is when I impact on both sides of the floor.
"I just love this group of people; we're all at different phases in our career and it's really exciting to see all the hard work start to pay off because that doesn't always happen in sport."
Offensively the Spirit had seven of their eight players who took to the court score at least seven points, plus five players - Griffin, Alex Wilson (8), Alicia Froling (6), Kelly Wilson (6), and Ruth Davis (5) - with at least five rebounds.
Despite sitting outside the top four, the Spirit are one of the form teams of the WNBL having gone 6-2 over their past eight games.
Tuesday night's win rounded out a stretch of seven games in 23 days for the Spirit.
Bendigo's next game will be an interstate trip to play the Canberra Capitals on Thursday, February 15.
