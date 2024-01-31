Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Kearns' golden swim at Victorian sprint championships

January 31 2024 - 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Melbourne Swimming Club Bendigo squad that competed at the Victorian Sprint Championships. Picture contributed
Members of the Melbourne Swimming Club Bendigo squad that competed at the Victorian Sprint Championships. Picture contributed

BENDIGO swimmer Nick Kearns has won his first state title at the recent Victorian Sprint Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.