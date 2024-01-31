Kearns' golden swim at Victorian sprint championships

BENDIGO swimmer Nick Kearns has won his first state title at the recent Victorian Sprint Championships.
Kearns is a member of the Melbourne Swimming Club's Bendigo squad and was one of nine members from the squad to compete at the sprint championships.
Kearns won gold in the 16-year boys 50m freestyle event, taking out the gold medal in a time of 24.30 seconds.
Also representing the MSC's Bendigo squad at the sprint championships were Fraser Allan, Zeta Allen-Aston, Oscar Coombs, Grace Dobie, Tadhg Hughan, Millie Kerr, Dominic Zylan and Emily Kearns.
Allan narrowly missed out on winning a bronze in the 15-year boys backstroke, finishing fourth, but his performance was good enough to earn a qualifying time for the upcoming Australian Age Championships.
Emily Kearns and Dobie were both 50m finalists in the backstroke for their age group, with the sprint championships following on from members of the squad representing the MSC at the Echuca-Moama Wharf To Winery competition.
Tadhg Hughan took out the junior male (15-17 years) age group, swimming the 3km distance in a time of 25.22 minutes.
Also winning a division for the squad was 12-year-old Emma Pomeroy, who won the junior female (15-17 years) age group in 33.26 minutes.
Other place-getters at the competition from the squad were Emily Kearns, who was second in the female open (18-35 years), as well as being awarded third fastest female overall in 26.47 minutes.
Nick Kearns was second in the junior male in 26.06 minutes and Sean Hughan competing in the 1.5km event was second in the junior male category and fourth fastest male overall in 18.38 minutes.
