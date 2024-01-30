Bendigo Jockey Club announces Paul Scullie as new CEO

THE Bendigo Jockey Club has appointed a new chief executive officer with Paul Scullie set to take the reins next month.
A passionate racing and sports fan, and a member of the Bendigo Jockey Club, Scullie boasts an impressive background in sports administration, headlined by a stint with AFL Queensland.
More recently, he has been employed by the Loddon Shire as its recreation officer and was appointed community partnerships manager in 2022.
Originally from Wangaratta, Paul moved to Bendigo in 2009 with his wife Nicole.
The couple now have a two-year-old daughter, Amelia.
Scullie will become the BJC's 23rd chief executive officer.
Scullie felt his managerial experience in local government had exposed him to a diverse range of community, sport and recreation activity.
"I look forward to supporting the broad range of community activity hosted at the Bendigo Jockey Club, and strengthening our focus on key events, including the Bendigo Cup and the upcoming Golden Mile on Saturday, April 13," he said.
BJC chairman Jack Lyons welcomed the new appointment and said he was keen for Scullie to start building on the work undertaken in recent years to reinvigorate the club.
"We know Paul brings a passion for his local community and enthusiasm for the racing industry into the role," he said.
Lyons again acknowledged the valuable contribution of outgoing CEO Heinjus.
"We're appreciative of Rob's direction over the past 14 months; there's a great platform and exciting future for our historic club with Paul at the helm," he said.
Scullie's family has long had a passion for racing, with that interest extending to small shares in some successful horses.
One of Scullie's proudest moments in racing was being trackside on the Gold Coast when Mahuta won the 3YO Magic Millions in 2016.
Scullie officially commences in the role on Monday, February 18, but will be in attendance at the club's members' race day on Sunday, February 11.
