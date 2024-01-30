Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Jockey Club announces Paul Scullie as new CEO

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 31 2024 - 10:28am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scullie is the Bendigo Jockey Club's 23rd and newest CEO following his appointment this week.
Paul Scullie is the Bendigo Jockey Club's 23rd and newest CEO following his appointment this week.

THE Bendigo Jockey Club has appointed a new chief executive officer with Paul Scullie set to take the reins next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.