Tasha helps keep Tony alive, now she has guide dog status

Bendigo assistance dog owner Tony says his three-year-old black golden retriever-labrador cross, Tasha, has changed his life.
"I couldn't function without her," he says. "She's enabled me to do things I haven't been able to for years, like use public transport and go to the footy."
Government-registered assistance dogs like Tasha have for years been able to travel on public transport, in taxis and on planes.
But it is only since December that local councils around Victoria have been obliged to recognise them.
Tony, who also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, says Tasha knows when he is very anxious.
"She'll put her body up against my legs," he says.
"When I have nightmares she lays on top of me."
His dog also "keeps [him] living".
"People who suffer from anxiety and depression like I do think about suicide," he says.
"She keeps my mind away from these issues."
Tony had been involved in a stoush with the City of Greater Bendigo over Tasha's working status, requesting they recognise her role by waiving the $50 dog registration fee, which the council refused to do.
He was particularly unhappy that despite Tasha's state government-issued credentials he had been asked by council staff in public what his disability was, something that caused him "extreme embarrassment, discomfort and stress".
He has also had difficulty accessing public buildings with her, including the Bendigo Law Courts.
Unbeknownst to both Tony and council staff, changes were underway at a state level last year that in December gave assistance dogs the same status as guide dogs, making them exempt from council registration charges.
According to Agriculture Victoria: "The Victorian government recognises the important role that assistance dogs play in the lives of Victorians and their families.
"[An] order has now been made under the Domestic Animals Act to exempt assistance dogs from council pet registration fees, provided certain eligibility criteria are met."
The City of Greater Bendigo will thus now waive its dog registration charge for the assistance animals.
Tony described himself as both relieved and excited to learn about the change.
"To actually get the recognition the dogs deserve is fantastic," he said.
"There's a lot of people who need these dogs just to function day to day - for instance, people with autism or hearing loss - and to not have that recognised can be a real battle.
"It's great that the councils have come on board, although sadly, WorkCover still doesn't recognise them."
As a semi-regular in-patient of Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital's psychiatric ward 17, over the years, Tony saw a lot of people come in with assistance dogs, which inspired him to get one of his own.
"I've seen the change in people, how much the dog would help them," he said.
He bought Tasha, a former guide dog puppy who didn't make the grade but was retrained as an assistance dog by Paws for Assistance Dog Training, then worked with founder Emelia Wilmot to train her to help him with his PTSD and anxiety.
At a price of around $2000 for the pup, then $160 a session for the fortnightly training, the overall cost was "getting right up there", Tony said.
"But it was 100 per cent worth it.
"She's an absolute little legend!"
Just a few days ago when he was visiting his daughter she commented about how much he had changed as a result of having Tasha.
His wife was also "very, very grateful" for the dog, who in addition to improving Tony's mental health, had made a huge difference to the couple's relationship.
"She's not only beneficial to me," Tony said.
