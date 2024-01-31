Man gets a break after a 'friend' takes unregistered car for a drive

A man who has "been in trouble for his whole life" has been given a break by a Bendigo magistrate after his unregistered car was impounded when a friend took it for a drive.
Neil McGrath, 53, appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to get his car back after he said one of his friends had taken it for a drive on January 19.
McGrath told the court he had been sleeping when the unlicensed man had taken the car keys from his drawer and taken the car which was unregistered at the time.
That man was then stopped by police and the car was impounded.
"What am I supposed to do - sleep with them (the keys)?" McGrath said.
"He shouldn't have taken them."
McGrath, who receives a disability pension, told Magistrate Megan Aumair he had only just paid the registration on the same day the car was taken which meant the registration had not yet updated when police stopped the vehicle.
While he said he had "been in trouble" for many years, he told the court he was "being good now".
He told the court he had been in prison - even Pentridge - on a variety of matters, including dishonesty offences.
Ms Aumair acknowledged he had a long history and significant trauma.
"You've tried hard to get back on the straight and narrow," she said.
"You strike me as someone who hasn't had too many breaks in your life, you've done some terrible things and paid the price.
"I'm going to trust that you're telling the truth."
McGrath told the court he had known his 'friend' for years and had "trusted him until he did this".
He said he would keep his keys close to him from now on.
