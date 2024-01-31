Bendigo Advertiser
Man gets a break after a 'friend' takes unregistered car for a drive

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated February 1 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 4:00am
Man approved to get his car back after it was impounded. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man who has "been in trouble for his whole life" has been given a break by a Bendigo magistrate after his unregistered car was impounded when a friend took it for a drive.

