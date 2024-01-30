Excited kids and nervous parents as Bendigo preps start school journey

While there were a few nervous parents, Bendigo's newest primary school students looked excited as they started prep on Tuesday, January 30.
Asher Clayton benefited from transition days at the end of 2023, which helped familiarise him with his new school, teachers and classmates.
The new St Joseph's School student looked at ease as he navigated the school grounds, although the first day of school was a bit more nervewracking for his mum Kimberley.
"It's been a bit daunting for me, but not for him, he's super excited," Ms Clayton said.
"The transition days last year were amazing, so they really helped to prepare him and help him to understand what was going to happen on his first day.
"He's been counting down the days for the last 47 days on our calendar, so he's just been super excited. He had a wonderful day."
Asher's classmate Sylvie Knight was also "super excited" and couldn't wait to get started, according to her dad Jake.
"It's a proud moment. It's quite rewarding to see her so happy and ready for the next step," he said.
At St Kilian's Primary School, students also looked at ease as their first day came to an end.
A similar transition program last year meant children had a chance to get to know their teachers and classmates.
New prep Nina Lim had close friend and grade 2 student Julianna showing her the ropes and helping her feel comfortable.
Nina's dad Antonio said Nina couldn't wait for the big day.
"It was exciting and I just missed my little Nina because it's been the first time that she's away from us for a couple of hours," he said.
"She was very happy this morning that she just finally got to go to school."
