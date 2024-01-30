Bendigo rallies to help shops hit hard by Hargreaves Mall fire

Bendigo has rallied to help Hargreaves Mall shops hit hard by a fire that followed a possible ram raid in the early hours of January 29.
Pinot and Picasso and Pagan Lore Tattoo have been offered temporary homes by other businesses in the CBD.
The fire, which was believed to have started around 4.51am on January 29 in the Free Choice tobacco store, left buildings destroyed or with smoke damage.
Police had no update on January 30 into the Bendigo investigation, but they had earlier indicated they were looking at possible links with other fires at tobacco shops.
The owners of Pinot and Picasso Bendigo posted a comment on its Facebook page, passing on its thoughts to businesses immediately impacted by the fire, including Pagan Lore Tattoo and Joe Paul Menswear.
The post states that Pinot and Picasso Bendigo was yet to learn if there has been any damage to its studio, but that it would not be able to operate out of the studio for now.
"Thanks to an amazing local business Modern Love Style Co. we will be able to continue to run our upcoming sessions as normal in their beautiful space in View St Bendigo," the post reads.
"To say we are thankful would be an understatement this is why our community is so special, for the generosity and community spirit that is so abundant when you need it the most."
Pagan Lore owner Dan Newman has launched a gofundme fundraiser, appealing for support after the fire left his tattoo parlour "devastated".
"[The fire] has left our artists without a space to work greatly impacting their livelihoods," he said.
"We are hoping to rebuild the studio so we can continue to service the great area of Bendigo and help put our artists lives back on track.
"Any little bit you could offer would be a great help to getting us up and running as soon as possible."
Geekly, on Williamson St, has offered to help with a temporary place for the tattooists to work out of.
Monday was "a nightmare" for the Bendigo Original Pie Shop, owner Mohammed Ghousuddin said, but its staff had gone above and beyond to help get things back on track.
The business had not only been unable to open and bake goods for its two outlets on Monday but had also been forced to throw away $10,000 worth of stock as a precautionary measure after a two-hour power outage.
His bakers had come to the rescue by agreeing to come to work up to three hours early on January 30 - from 3.30am - to get stuck into the job of replenishing supplies, he said.
Staff from the Chop Shop Eatery next door on Williamson Street said it had been distressing to have had to close and lose a day's worth of business, but they were counting their lucky stars the shop wasn't damaged.
Bendigo Police inspector Tim Tucker told the Advertiser that the Mall was a priority patrol area for police, along with Bendigo Marketplace and the railway station, and despite occasional incidents of antisocial behaviour, should be considered quite safe.
A Victoria Police public order response team had come up from Melbourne to patrol the area on January 30 as part of regular visits, he said.
Inspector Tucker said police needed the help of the community to continue to make Bendigo a safer place.
The clean-up continued a day after the fire that engulfed the Free Choice tobacco store.
The front of the Free Choice store has been blocked off and thick black screen mesh draped around temporary fencing keeping public away from the store. It carried a sign warning passers-by that asbestos removal was in progress.
The fencing included the Be.Bendigo headquarters, which remains closed.
The smell of smoke was still heavy in the air as workers drilled on boards around the damaged tobacco shop.
Most nearby businesses have re-opened.
No. 621 Nails Bar manager Kayla Truong was concerned for the businesses that had been badly affected .
Her shop was normally closed on Mondays anyway, Ms Truong said, and she reopened on Tuesday afternoon.
Power, which had been cut, was expected to be back on at midday on Tuesday but came back on at 2pm, so the nail bar reopened from then.
The incident had been "a bit scary" but overall, hadn't had a significant impact, Ms Truong said.
"I feel a bit sorry for the other shops but we were lucky it didn't reach here," she said.
JM Leech Jewellers remained closed on Tuesday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.