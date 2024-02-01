BDCA team of the round: Round nine

The best round of the season for individual performances with three centuries and two nineties made, while the bowling efforts - mostly by the same players - were arguably just as good.
1 - Xavier Grant 58 (99) - Eaglehawk
Xavier Grant's move to Eaglehawk at the start of the season is now bearing fruit, with the young gun in fine form.
He made his second half-century in three games on Saturday, top-scoring in a loss for the Hawks.
2 - Daniel Clohesy 82 (123) - Strathdale Maristians
Another strong batting effort in a losing cause, with Clohesy making his top score of the season.
Clohesy made the bulk of the runs, with the Suns rolled for 215.
3 - Adam Burns 108* (259) & 4-31 19.4 - Kangaroo Flat
While nobody has ever questioned Burn's capability with the willow, few would have thought he and Brent Hamblin would put together the 161-run partnership they did.
Forgotten in the incredible innings was Burns also took 4-31 off 19.4 overs the week before.
4 - Kyle Humphrys 152 (189) & 5-51 13.2 - Bendigo
Arguably the best individual performance of the season so far.
Humphrys made his second century in five days and the highest score of his career (152) against White Hills on day one before backing it up with the ball in hand, taking a five-for.
5 - Nathan Fitzpatrick 111 (159) & 1-30 14.0 - Bendigo
The second half of a fantastic partnership with Humphrys.
The pair put on 217 as Fitzpatrick made his second first XI century and first since October 2014, coincidently against the same opponents (White Hills) and same ground (Atkins Street).
6 - Liam Smith 84 (220) & 5-13 20.2 - Golden Square (C)
Smith held a faltering innings together, playing patiently to compile 84 of the Bulldog's total of 200.
Was impossible to get away with the ball in hand and had great cut-through, taking 5-13 off 20.2.
7 - Chathura Damith 97 (157) & 2-23 14.0 - Strathfieldsaye
For the second game in a row, a Strathfieldsaye bat fell in the 90s.
After losing three quick wickets, Damith steadied the ship on his way to 97.
Also picked up two wickets as his side rolled Huntly-North for 76.
8 - Ashley Gray 90 (145) & 3 catches - Sandhurst (WK)
The third round in a row Gray makes the team as its wicket-keeper, and was his best performance of the season.
Similarly to Damith, the Dragons lost three early ones, but Gray got his side out of trouble on its way to a big win.
9 - Brent Hamblin 71* (155) & 1-43 18.0 - Kangaroo Flat
Flat veteran Hamblin combined with Burns in one of the more remarkable comebacks in recent BDCA history.
Coming in at 7-58, Hamblin made 71 not out as Flat came from the clouds to stun the ladder leaders.
10 - Scott Trollope 4-30 19.0 - Golden Square
Defending a mediocre total of 200 early wickets was crucial for the Bulldogs, and Trollope provided that, dismissing the Redback's top four all for 12 runs or less.
Also bowled with great control, finishing with figures of 4-30 off 19.0
11 - Liam Bowe 4-37 27.4 - Sandhurst
With Eaglehawk 1-92 chasing 232, the Dragons needed someone to step up, and left-arm leg spinner Liam Bowe, as usual, was the man.
He rolled through the middle order of the Hawks, who were all at sea against him, to claim 4-37 off 27.4.
