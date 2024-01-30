Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Bendigo Health opens doors for new cohort of graduate nurses

Updated January 30 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new batch of graduate nurses have started at Bendigo Health. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

The newest batches of Bendigo Health nurses have begun their careers this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.