City feels the strain with no end in sight to $5m worth of flood repairs

City of Greater Bendigo's 2024/25 budget will come under considerable strain as council struggles to deal with an ongoing flood-related repairs bill reaching $5 million.
It could take another three months for Bendigo's council to fix a huge backlog of roads, pipes, buildings and other public assets that took a hit in the Christmas and new year floods.
It has already had two full-time crews working in Huntly since Christmas last year on a constant flood-repair workload.
And more jobs could get piled on even after the City of Greater Bendigo's crews get to the next 850 ongoing issues.
It has so far completed about 20 per cent of flood-jobs but could add extra jobs as workers inspect more infrastructure.
The Bendigo Town Hall, Bendigo Art Gallery, The Capital theatre, Bendigo Airport and Bendigo Stadium were all impacted by the floods in some way. All are back operating except for the Town Hall.
The council is already deferring some general maintenance projects as it works through an estimated $5 million in flood damages.
The scale of the damage is likely to shape the council's looming budget deliberations, chief executive Andrew Cooney said.
"Where possible, we will apply for funding through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, which is supported through the state and federal governments, and other grant opportunities that come up over time," he said.
His comments came as the state opposition leader John Pesutto and members of his shadow cabinet visited flood-affected people in Rochester and Bendigo on January 29.
Nationals Member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad urged the state government to cut down on red tape to free up flood recovery funding quicker.
"One area brought up with me when we met with councils is the amount of paperwork and the burden on them to prove that something is flood damaged," she said.
Ms Broad said councils had to produce photographs comparing what the road was like before the floods.
"We've got thousands of kilometres of roads, they don't have photos of all these things," she said.
"This is just onerous red tape."
Ms Broad said the number of people seeking compensation for damage done to their cars had increased more than 400 per cent.
"You do feel like you're in a washing machine when you're driving along," she said.
"On some roads, the white lines have literally moved across."
Back in Greater Bendigo, the council had thrown resources at fixes including in flood prone Huntly - one of the worst hit areas.
Two full-time crews have been working across the suburb since Christmas.
Teams are also focusing on buildings and below-ground infrastructure.
"We currently have approximately 40 city staff and 25 contracting staff focused on unblocking drains and fixing damaged sealed and unsealed roads," Mr Cooney said.
Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said she would brief emergency management minister Murray Watt about ongoing flood and storm recovery efforts when she returns to Canberra next week.
She said the government was continuing to fund local councils following the flood disaster which affected residents in Huntly, White Hills, Goornong, Axedale, Redesdale and Heathcote.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.