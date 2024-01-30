Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Council

Bin costs to be buried as city council approves new waste charges policy

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 3 2024 - 5:12pm, first published January 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Matthew Evans is concerned about councils new waste policy. Picture by Darren Howe
Cr Matthew Evans is concerned about councils new waste policy. Picture by Darren Howe

Residents could feel they are being overcharged for their bin collection as the City of Greater Bendigo moves to consolidate its waste charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.