Bin costs to be buried as city council approves new waste charges policy

Residents could feel they are being overcharged for their bin collection as the City of Greater Bendigo moves to consolidate its waste charges.
That's the concern of city councillor Matthew Evans who is worried council is removing an "important transparency measure" by not separating the charges, particularly if more bins were introduced requiring ratepayers to foot the bill.
"People should know how much they're paying for each bin based on the size and if it's red, yellow or green, or if they've got any exemptions," Cr Evans said.
"It's that sense of security they know they're being charged the right amount."
His comments came at council's January meeting which detailed the updated Resource Recovery & Education (Waste) Charges policy.
It would see rates charges for general waste, recycling and organic bins consolidated in the one amount, rather than have the costs shown separately.
The new policy came as the council has approved a change to the city's kerbside collection, with general waste to be collected every fortnight and organics to be collected weekly, starting February 5.
"I believe it is an important transparency measure to keep the breakdown of the rates notice on the rates notice," he said.
Rates notices now will show the total charge, rather than a breakdown of three categories.
Cr Evans said he could see a situation where the state government introduced a purple bin for glass, requiring ratepayers to pay for another bin.
"The ratepayer deserves to know how much that's going to cost," he said.
The state government was looking at a four-bin system, although no formal decision on a purple bin had been made for Bendigo.
Cr Vaughan Williams voted alongside Cr Evans, however the policy was passed four votes to two.
The updated policy included new exemptions to waste charges.
A ratepayer could upsize to a 240L general waste bin free of charge or be excluded from waste collection if they provided a letter from a medical practitioner or specialist.
Private businesses located at residential properties could also be exempt from waste collection if the business generated excess nappies or incontinence products and required alternative collection frequency to meet the business' needs.
Ratepayers could also be exempt from waste collection if they proved a garbage truck could not "reasonably access a legal property entrance to empty bins from the roadside".
