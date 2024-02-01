Enjoy a semi-rural setting

This near-new quality build is in a semi-rural setting on the edge of serene Heathcote.
Built by Langdon Homes with additional features is it surrounded by established landscaping on a block of about 1012 square metres.
Ready to move your family straight in, this stylish and modern home has four bedrooms in a practical and spacious floorplan.
The generously sized main bedroom is near the front of the home (after the first living zone), and has a walk-in robe plus a three-piece ensuite.
The other bedrooms each have built-in robes and are serviced by a main modern bathroom with a bath and separate toilet.
The open plan meals, living and kitchen area is well-appointed with stone benchtops, an electric oven, a gas cooktop, a dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
Meanwhile the laundry has external access and a walk-in linen press. Plus there's a double garage with internal access.
The home also has ducted heating and cooling.
An outdoor entertaining area overlooks a large backyard secured with Colorbond fencing and the convenience of rear lane access through double gates.
Just a three minute drive to the heart of Heathcote, it is also close to schools and a bus stop.
