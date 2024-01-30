New lease on life at Longlea for talented Tictok

A CHANGE of scenery has paid instant dividends for the talented former Michael Bellman-trained trotter Tictok.
Now being trained at Longlea by Bec Morrissey, the six-year-old mare scored first-up for her new trainer by winning the John Rohan Trotters Handicap (2190m) at Maryborough last Sunday.
As has been the case throughout her career, Tictok's fourth win, at career start number 23, did not exactly come easy.
The daughter of Love You and Sundons Pride ($2.80 favourite) broke after passing the winning post the first time and lost about 10m in ground.
One out and two back at the bell, driver Bellman peeled Tictok out three wide in the back straight the last time before looming into contention on the home turn.
Following a short battle with Glengariff in the home straight, Tictok was able to pull away from Joanne Franklin-trained rival for an exciting 7.6m victory, with the Wedderburn-trained Champagnes a further nearly two metres back in third.
Bellman, who had trained the mare for owners Gary and Tracey Hull for her first 22 starts, said it had been 'a long road' to Sunday's win.
"She got away good, but was a bit too strong getting to the post the first time. She's always been a better one if you just let her get out in front and in rhythm and let her do her own thing," he said.
"But we are trying to get her to settle because she is not going to be able to do that forever. She's got to become a racehorse.
"She just got a little bit overawed early, but got down quick."
It might have only been a $4000 race today, but it felt like a $40,000 to us for the road she has been on- Michael Bellman
After three wins, including her first on debut as a two-year-old at Ballarat in August 2020, and two placings from her first 14 starts, Bellman said there was an air of everything coming easy to Tictok.
"From the time she was a yearling, she was just a dead set natural and she used to be faultless," the 42-year-old from Ararat said.
"We got knocked over in a race here (at Maryborough) one day and that turned the tide on us.
"We've just never been able to get her confident since.
"We've tried everything. We've thrown everything at her to get her to trot, but the best gear change I made was sending her to Bec."
Bellman said the change in environment and some special assistance from Bendigo gallops trainer Matthew Enright, from the Bendigo Water Walker, had made all the difference at Maryborough, as Tictok backed up an impressive recent trial effort at Lord's Raceway in Bendigo.
"She has always been a nervous type of horse and, at my place, in the bigger environment, she gets herself wound up and she won't eat properly," he said.
"I have always had trouble keeping weight on her as she just watches everything that goes on.
"A while ago, I said to Bec, 'I think she will suit you as there is no one around all day; she'll eat'.
"And a good change has been taking her to the water walker. Matt Enright has done a great job getting her back and everything (else) right.
"Between Matt and Bec, they have got her settled.
"Bec has done a great job. It might have only been a $4000 race today, but it felt like a $40,000 to us for the road she has been on.
"The patience Gary and Tracey have shown in her ... we have never doubted her ability, but it was just getting the best out of her.
"As I said, the best gear change I made was getting her to Bec's."
The win delivered Morrissey her first winner for the new season from a total of four runners.
Ticktok's stablemate Wish Upona Dream finished fifth behind Grumpee at Maryborough in the $12,000 Wedderburn Trotters Cup.
It was a third consecutive top-five placing in country cups races for the mare, who finished fifth in the Echuca Trotters Cup and fourth in the Gunbower Trotters Cup.
