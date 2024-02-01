Good as new entertainer

Just three years old and still under new home warranty, this immaculate residence is impressive throughout.
On a fenced and landscaped low-maintenance block of about 700 square metres, there is also a double garage with internal access, plus there's side access to the property for more off-street parking.
The huge main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite. In fact all the bedrooms are generously sized. The other three have built-in robes, day/night blinds and are serviced by a three-piece family bathroom.
The home has ducted heating and evaporative cooling throughout, and the layout includes a formal living area plus a spacious central open plan kitchen-dining-living area with an additional study nook.
The stylish kitchen has a five-burner 900mm oven, a dishwasher, stone bench tops with a breakfast bar and a large walk-in pantry with extra bench space and room for a double door fridge.
Right outside the dining area is an undercover entertaining area and garden. Also out the back there is a fire pit area, plus a tank and a garden shed, and a lawn for the kids' play equipment.
This address is in a quiet street surrounded by new homes and only a short walk to the golf course and lake. Furthermore, all local amenities can be found within a five-minute drive.
