ONE-HUNDRED AND EIGHTY: Hoffman has superb Australia Championships

Only just over 12 months since beginning playing competitive darts, Bendigo local Taini Hoffman was understandably nervous to be competing at the Australian Junior Darts Championships.
Her meteoric rise shows she clearly has the talent to continue progressing in the sport, but nonetheless, it was an "anxious" lead into the tournament by her own admission.
However, most of those trepidation's were extinguished on only her second visit to the board.
Hoffman hit her maiden competitive 180 - the highest possible point tally in a game of darts - as she announced herself on the national stage.
It was only the beginning of a fantastic couple of days for Hoffman, with the teenager returning home having won two events and being a member of Victoria's overall win.
"It was a very different experience to what I expected," Hoffman said.
"I thought I would be a lot more anxious and nervous, but thankfully, I had people around me who ensured I stayed calm.
"The older players taught me how to compose myself, take the day as it comes and not look too far ahead.
"Having all the noise around at a big tournament, I needed to learn quickly how to focus on the game and not worry about external factors like everybody yelling and screaming.
"It was my first time in front of a big crowd, which was a different feeling, and at first I was a bit overawed, but by the third day, I'd gotten used to it and was enjoying the crowd."
Hoffman's first taste of silverware came in the Girls Fours event, where her side went through undefeated.
Personally, Hoffman performed admirably, being victorious in eight of her 12 legs during the event.
Hoffman also went undefeated in the Mystery Doubles.
While her own individual success was thoroughly enjoyed, Hoffman said the overall championship win for Victoria was easily the most memorable part of the tournament.
"Heading in, I had no thoughts of winning anything and would have been happy just to have gotten up in a few legs, so to come with two medals and a trophy is incredible," Hoffman said.
"But winning the National Championship was easily the best moment of the weekend for me.
"Especially considering most of us thought we were no chance, so when they announced we were winners, it was a big surprise."
Hoffman's impressive form will come in handy over the next few months, with five tournaments scheduled between now and April.
