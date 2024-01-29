Flat firms for double chance as fight for top four heats up

Kangaroo Flat has recorded a crucial win in the context of their season against Inglewood in round 12 of Bendigo Midweek Division One Bowls.
In a battle of second versus third, the comprehensive 80-53 shot victory for Flat has taken them two games clear of the Woodies and virtually guaranteed a second chance and date with South Bendigo in the qualifying final.
Bradley Marron and his rink off Desma Budd, Geoff Boyd and Paul Moller were on fire, destroying the rink led by Ian Chamberlain 42-12.
The performance by Marron's crew ensured the big win with the other two rinks far closer affairs.
Laurie Witham was even able to snare a couple of points for the Woodies as he beat Barry Hogan 24-19.
Eric White snuck home against Robert Day 19-17.
The race for the top four is wide open after Golden Square defeated Eaglehawk on its home greens in a thriller.
Third-placed Inglewood sits on 102 points, while Square - in sixth - has bounced up to 90.
With two spots available and two games to go, the Woodies, Square, Hawks and Bendigo are set for an exciting conclusion to the home and away season.
The 55-53 win for Square came courtesy of one rink, with Neville Bowland's team getting the job done and saving their season from being on life support.
Bowland's crew smashed Stephen Piercy 27-10, and the thrashing was vital as the Hawks claimed the other two rinks 20-16 and 23-12.
The Hawks drop out of the top four at the expense of Bendigo.
South Bendigo survived a scare from Bendigo East.
With their season on the line, the Magpies were desperate and pushed the ladder leaders to the end before ultimately failing 64-56.
David White got away from Robert Clough slightly to win 21-15 in what proved to be the critical rink.
Bendigo leapt into the top four after a commanding 75-43 triumph against last-placed Woodbury.
The Royals won all three rinks comfortably, 26-15, 20-11 and 29-17.
DIVISION 1:
Kangaroo Flat 80 def Inglewood 53
Bradley Marron 42 def Ian Chamberlain 12, Eric White 19 def Robert Day 17, Barry Hogan 19 It Laurie Witham 24
Eaglehawk 53 It Golden Square 55
Kaye Rowe 20 def Julie Ross 16, Stephen Piercy 10 It Neville Bowland 27, Stephen Carn 23 def Alan Eddy 12
Bendigo East 56 It South Bendigo 64
Steve O'Bree 23 def Beau Traill 21, Marc Smith 18 It Taylah Marron 22, Robert Clough 15 It David White 21
Woodbury 43 It Bendigo 75
Alan Brodie 15 It Lee Harris 26, Maurice McMahon 11 It Mark Anderson 20, Heather Cozens 17 It Gary Downie 29
DIVISION 2:
White Hills 70 def Kangaroo flat 49, Golden Square 46 It Castlemaine 68, Heathcote 47 It Bendigo East 77, Strathfieldsaye 64 def Harcourt 60
DIVISION 3:
Marong 63 def White Hills 53, Woodbury 54 def Golden Square 42, Bendigo East 58 It Eaglehawk 75, Bendigo 67 def Castlemaine 56
DIVISION 4:
Harcourt 52 It Kangaroo Flat 64, Golden Square 70 def Calivil/Serpentine 53, South Bendigo 60 def Strathfieldsaye 58, Dingee 47 It North Bendigo 71
DIVISION 5:
Bendigo 43 def White Hills 26, Golden Square 44 def Campbell's Creek 40, Bendigo East 45 def South Bendigo 31, Harcourt 32 It Inglewood 33
DIVISION 6:
White Hills 41 def Marong 35, Castlemaine 53 def Eaglehawk 24, Strathfieldsaye 38 It Woodbury 39
