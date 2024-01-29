Spirit hunting three wins in a row for first time this season

FOR the first time this WNBL season the Bendigo Spirit have the chance to not only win three games in a row, but also get their record on an even keel.
In what's the final match of what has been a testing stretch of seven games in 23 days for Bendigo, the Spirit are at home to the Melbourne Boomers on Tuesday night.
The Spirit sit in sixth position on the ladder with an 8-9 record, but are playing good basketball as they continue to fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Spirit have won their past two games by by double figures (93-75 against Canberra and 95-74 against Perth) and are 4-1 in their past five matches.
And if their previous two encounters against second-placed Melbourne this season are anything to go by, Tuesday night's encounter should be a cracker.
The Spirit and Boomers are 1-1 this season, with Melbourne winning 76-74 on November 19, while Bendigo prevailed 81-78 on December 30, with both games having been played on Melbourne's home court.
Alicia Froling has been outstanding in both games against Melbourne, combining for 41 points and 23 rebounds across the two matches.
Tuesday night's game at Red Energy Arena tips off at 6pm.
1. Townsville Fire
Record: 12-5.
2. Melbourne Boomers
Record: 11-7.
3. Southside Flyers
Record: 10-7.
4. Sydney Flames
Record: 11-8.
..........................
5. Perth Lynx
Record: 9-9.
6. Bendigo Spirit
Record: 8-9.
7. Adelaide Lightning
Record: 6-13.
8. Canberra Capitals
Record: 4-13.
January 30
v Melbourne (home)
February 15
v Canberra (away)
February 18
v Townsville (away)
February 24
v Perth (home)
