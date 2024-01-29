Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Back to School

Archer's mum thought he'd die four years ago. He starts high school today

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated January 30 2024 - 8:26am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I was literally about to die and then last minute I got saved": Archer Irwin starts high school on this week. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
"I was literally about to die and then last minute I got saved": Archer Irwin starts high school on this week. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

As her son Archer starts his first day of high school, it is the little things that Nikki Irwin finds pleasure in.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.