Archer's mum thought he'd die four years ago. He starts high school today

As her son Archer starts his first day of high school, it is the little things that Nikki Irwin finds pleasure in.
Officeworks trips for school stationery, trying on school uniforms, just to have him "for another day".
"Everyday you pinch yourself," Ms Irwin said.
A few years ago, sitting in a hospital, Ms Irwin did not think Archer would "make it through that night".
He was diagnosed with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency at three months old, a genetic disorder which attacks the liver and kidney. By age nine he had spent around five "horrible, traumatic" years in hospital.
"There was nothing left for him and nothing more they could do for him," Ms Irwin said.
Then a miracle: at the last minute, news of a possible donor came. They would know more in the morning.
"The next day the surgeon came came into the room and I asked him, 'are we on?'," Ms Irwin said.
"He said 'we're on, it will be a couple of hours, just hang tight'."
Now, four years later, his transplant means Archer gets to face the trials and tribulations of young adulthood as he starts term one at a Bendigo high school on Tuesday, January 30.
"I was literally about to die and then last minute I got saved," Archer said.
"So it is pretty crazy that I'm just here now today with my parents and my dog."
Around 1800 Australians are on the waitlist for an organ transplant and around 14,000 additional people on dialysis.
Ms Irwin said she hoped the resilience Archer built experiencing something "adults would not have even put up with just in general life" would carry him through his high school years.
"He doesn't realise how amazing he is," Ms Irwin said.
"He went through the most horrendous trauma, but he never gave up every day.
"He gives a hundred percent to everything ... except maybe cleaning his room, or closing doors".
Cleaning his room, closing doors, food tech classes, pimples, bus rides: things other high schoolers might take for granted Archer said comes with a special feeling.
"I feel like everything I went through is finally worth it," he said.
"I have gone through all this trauma and pain and I am finally in high school now."
You can register as an organ and tissue donor at donatelife.gov.au or via your Medicare app.
